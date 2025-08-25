EXCLUSIVE: Verone McKinley III Reacts to Returning To Oregon Ducks, Working For Dan Lanning
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has made an addition to his coaching staff, bringing back former Oregon star and Miami Dolphins defensive back Verone McKinley III.
What Verone McKinley III Said About Returning To Oregon
McKinley spoke to Oregon Ducks on SI's Kyron Samuels about his return to Oregon and working for Lanning.
"Excited to be back home and starting the second phase of my. This is a special place to me, and I am ready to continue to help my school in its pursuit of excellence. I want to make sure I thank Rob Mullens, Coach Lanning, and Marshall Malchow for the opportunity. Go Ducks!" McKinley told Oregon Ducks on SI.
CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported the hire, noting that McKinley will be part of the recruiting department at Oregon. The Ducks have the No. 3 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, per Rivals' rankings, and having a former player on staff will only boost Oregon's efforts on the trail.
McKinley's Playing Career
In college, McKinley totaled 11 career interceptions and 10 passes defended. In his redshirt freshman season, McKinley was part of the Oregon Ducks team that won the 2020 Rose Bowl Game against the Wisconsin Badgers. In 2021, McKinley was an All-American for the Ducks.
McKinley had a three-year career in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins and the Arizona Cardinals. In 2022, McKinley lined up alongside fellow former Oregon Ducks star Jevon Holland in Miami's defensive backfield.
Former Oregon Ducks On Staff
McKinley is not the only former Oregon Duck that has returned to coach under Lanning. Former Oregon offensive lineman is now an offenisve analyst for the Ducks. Former Oregon offensive lineman Ryan Walk is a graduate assistant for the Ducks offense as well.
In October of 2024, McKinley spoke to Oregon on SI about Lanning and how the Ducks coach welcomes back alumni of the program:
"Being embraced by the new staff is cool for myself and all alums. Most guys love their school through and through so to be able to talk and have a relationship with the new staff is great," McKinely told Oregon on SI.
Now, McKinley will become even more familiar with the new staff at Oregon as he works alongside them to help recruit the next great prospects to Eugene.