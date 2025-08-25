Ducks Digest

EXCLUSIVE: Verone McKinley III Reacts to Returning To Oregon Ducks, Working For Dan Lanning

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has reportedly hired a familiar face to his coaching staff as former Oregon star and Miami Dolphins defensive back Verone McKinley is the newest coach for the Ducks.

Charlie Viehl

Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks safety Verone McKinley III (23) against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.
Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks safety Verone McKinley III (23) against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has made an addition to his coaching staff, bringing back former Oregon star and Miami Dolphins defensive back Verone McKinley III.

What Verone McKinley III Said About Returning To Oregon

Oregon Ducks Verone McKinley III Dan Lanning hire coaching recruiting defensive back Miami Dolphin
Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks safety Verone McKinley III (23) against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McKinley spoke to Oregon Ducks on SI's Kyron Samuels about his return to Oregon and working for Lanning.

"Excited to be back home and starting the second phase of my. This is a special place to me, and I am ready to continue to help my school in its pursuit of excellence. I want to make sure I thank Rob Mullens, Coach Lanning, and Marshall Malchow for the opportunity. Go Ducks!" McKinley told Oregon Ducks on SI.

CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported the hire, noting that McKinley will be part of the recruiting department at Oregon. The Ducks have the No. 3 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, per Rivals' rankings, and having a former player on staff will only boost Oregon's efforts on the trail.

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Four-Star Safety Commit To Flip To Miami Hurricanes?

MORE: Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Reunites With Oregon Ducks After NFL Preseason Finale

MORE: Best College Football Traditions List Strangely Ranks Oregon Ducks, Florida State

MORE: Oregon Ducks Tied With SEC Recruiting Powerhouse For Most 5-Star Commits

McKinley's Playing Career

In college, McKinley totaled 11 career interceptions and 10 passes defended. In his redshirt freshman season, McKinley was part of the Oregon Ducks team that won the 2020 Rose Bowl Game against the Wisconsin Badgers. In 2021, McKinley was an All-American for the Ducks.

McKinley had a three-year career in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins and the Arizona Cardinals. In 2022, McKinley lined up alongside fellow former Oregon Ducks star Jevon Holland in Miami's defensive backfield.

Oregon defensive back Verone Mckinley Iii (DB56) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive back Verone Mckinley Iii (DB56) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Former Oregon Ducks On Staff

McKinley is not the only former Oregon Duck that has returned to coach under Lanning. Former Oregon offensive lineman is now an offenisve analyst for the Ducks. Former Oregon offensive lineman Ryan Walk is a graduate assistant for the Ducks offense as well.

In October of 2024, McKinley spoke to Oregon on SI about Lanning and how the Ducks coach welcomes back alumni of the program:

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, left, and coach Dan Lanning embrace after defeating Maryland at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, left, and coach Dan Lanning embrace after defeating Maryland at Autzen Stadium. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Being embraced by the new staff is cool for myself and all alums. Most guys love their school through and through so to be able to talk and have a relationship with the new staff is great," McKinely told Oregon on SI.

Now, McKinley will become even more familiar with the new staff at Oregon as he works alongside them to help recruit the next great prospects to Eugene.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football