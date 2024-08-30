WATCH: Meet the "Heart and Soul" of Oregon Ducks
In the fourth and final episode of the Oregon Ducks 2024 YouTube series “That Team Out West”, the Ducks are at the end stages of fall training camp.
The episode begins with a speech from star linebacker Jefferey Bassa and an inside glimpse at the coaches' meeting before the final scrimmage before the regular season.
The phrase “going to the doctor” is one you’ll hear repeatedly said by coach Dan Lanning. I didn’t fully understand what he meant by it initially, but after the second time, it clicked.
“Going to the doctor” is Lanning’s footballism for self-evaluation. It means looking at yourself in the mirror daily and asking yourself how can you get better. Identifying mistakes and areas for improvement. It means having discipline and intention to correct them by doing the little things.
It was one of many scenes that truly hit home, but none strike a chord quite like the section that highlights Ducks veteran walk-on offensive lineman Charlie Pickard. Pickard is described by his teammates as: “The heart and soul of line.”
If you’re unfamiliar with the distinction, a walk-on is a player who participates with the team and is eligible to play in games but doesn’t count against the scholarship count.
Essentially, they do all the same work as scholarship players, oftentimes more, and do not get the reward of being on an athletic scholarship. It’s a decision those athletes have to make and it is never an easy one. Especially for offensive linemen, there's usually a scholarship opportunity at a smaller power-four or group of five-team.
It’s for that very reason that I’ve always believed walk-ons are the lifeblood of any college football program. No one loves the team more than those players. The practice clips from the episode show how much Pickard loves the team and how much the team loves him back.
As a Portland native and son of a Duck graduate, Pickard grew up attending Ducks games. It was always his dream to play for the Oregon Ducks. So much so that he keeps the ticket from a game he went to as a youngster inside of his phone case.
In the name, image, and likeness era of college football, these stories of loyalty and commitment are becoming less and less common. Even less so at programs of Oregon’s stature. Pickard’s story exemplifies the beauty of togetherness and selflessness.
Due to injury, Pickard may be slated for a bigger role than he ever truly imagined, but one he always hoped for. Episode four of “That Team Out West” did not disappoint.
