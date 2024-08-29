Oregon Football Legend Kenjon Barner Reveals 'Brotherhood' With LaMichael James
In Oregon Duck Football history, running backs Kenjon Barner and LaMichael James are arguably the most notable duos. Their friendship captivated Oregonians and Duck fans everywhere during the Chip Kelly era, as sometimes it felt like you were rooting for two brothers trying to outdo the other’s speed on the field with every play.
The two were dominant for Oregon in the late 2000’s. Barner’s ability to work kick returns as well as offensive routes earned him the distinction of being the first Duck since 1965 to score touchdowns rushing, receiving, and on returning kick drives. James finished third in voting for the 2010 Heisman Trophy after racking up the highest rushing yard total in the nation, with over 1700 yards. If you thought of Oregon’s speed between 2008 to 2012, you were likely thinking of these two athletes.
But would you be surprised to learn that this dynamic duo didn’t originally get along? In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated’s and KOIN 6’s Ally Osborne, Barner shared the details about him and James’ relationship while chatting about his upcoming release, the “Ducks of a Feather Podcast,” with fellow former Oregon Duck running back Jonathan Stewart. Allegedly, Barner and James bonded while living at the Barnhart dorms on campus.
“It’s crazy how it developed because we were at the time complete polar opposites,” Barner said. “Personality wise, I was an extrovert. Lamike is an introvert, so I was more talkative. I was more around people and wanted to be. LaMike was like, ‘No, I need to be by myself and who I desire to be around. We're just completely different. But we connected when we were freshmen down at Barnhart dorm. Shout out to Barnhart. We just connected and, you know, just blossomed into a beautiful friendship.”
And a beautiful friendship it was, on and off the field, even during hard times. During their 2010 matchup versus the Washington State Cougars, Barner suffered a harrowing concussion during a kick return that resulted in him getting carted off the field. Barner had a long road to recovery, but the teammate he met in Barnhart was right there beside him. The two chatted about the incident publicly on “X” a few weeks ago.
“Our relationship; LaMike is my brother. In our darkest days we had down in Eugene, we were there for each other. With that concussion, I lived with LaMichael for probably about two weeks after I got released from the hospital because I couldn’t live by myself,” Barner said. “That’s my brother. I love him. I’m forever grateful for what he was to me and what he is to me.”
The two athletes went on to have separate careers in the NFL, all while staying in touch. Barner went on to win three Super Bowl rings with the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He now works for a non-profit ministry service, is a marketing partner and brand ambassador for a clothing brand called Hated Apparel, has several business ventures, and appears on podcasts including the “Ducks of a Feather Podcast” he hosts with Stewart. James played for four seasons in the NFL before transitioning into business ventures himself. One of those businesses led by James includes Oregon burger chain Killer Burger.
And we had to ask: does Barner get free burgers? The question made Barner laugh.
“When he’s there, I get a discount,” Barner said. “So that’s something me and Mike got to talk about. We’ve got to talk about that.”
A lot to talk about between two Oregon greats. Here’s hoping this iconic Oregon duo gets to share more war stories on Barner’s podcast. You can catch the “Ducks of a Feather Podcast” wherever you consume audio-based media starting August 30th. All proceeds benefit current Oregon athletes’ NIL funds as well as the hosts.
