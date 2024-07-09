Oregon Football Stars Likely Early-Round 2025 NFL Draft Picks: Three Ducks To Watch
Several current Oregon Ducks stars have been identified as possible 2025 NFL Draft selections. Scouting football players is a never-ending process as teams are always looking ahead to find the athletes that can contribute early and often. Here are the teams and the Ducks players to keep an eye on, from a PFF list.
New Orleans Saints: Tackle, Josh Conerly, Jr.
The Saints have a need at offensive line as Ryan Ramczyk’s long-term future is uncertain due to his potential retirement. New Orleans drafted Taliese Fuaga (interestingly enough a former star at rival Oregon State) to fill one of their tackle spots for 2024 but could be looking to further bolster their line in 2025.
New Orleans fans as well as Ducks’ fans would be well advised to watch Conerly’s development this season. He played in 13 games for the Ducks as a key reserve in 2022. And then in 2023, as a true sophomore, he started all 14 games at left tackle. He allowed just one sack over that span and earned honorable-mention All-Pac-12 recognition. While Conerly, a former five-star recruit, plays the position at an elevated level, he admittedly is still a bit raw. He has impressive movement skills, and his second year as a starter should show some refinement in his pass-blocking anticipation.
Philadelphia Eagles: Tackle Ajani Cornelius
Cornelius is another key cog that anchors Oregon’s offensive line. Labeled a no-star recruit out of high school, Cornelius is now projected to be a top-50 NFL draft prospect.
The Duck started all 14 games at right tackle last year and played 899 offensive snaps, to rank second among all Oregon players. He also earned all-Pac-12 honorable mention recognition. Suffice to say the 6-foot-5, 310-pounder has far outplayed that recruiting rank.
Cornelius' strengths lies in his ability to move defenders off the line of scrimmage in the run game. The Eagles, or any NFL team, could benefit greatly from adding him to their line for depth with a starter upside.
San Francisco 49ers: Tight End Terrance Ferguson
This is a likely case of “the rich get richer” with the addition of Ferguson to an already potent Niners offense. A great scenario for Ferguson, he could learn while playing behind tight end George Kittle.
Ferguson enters 2024 with very impressive credentials. His 91 career receptions are just 33 away from the program record of 124 (Ed Dickson). His 13 touchdowns are just two behind Josh Wilcox record of 15. Ferguson’s 42 receptions last year tied for second-most by a UO tight end in single-season history, just one back of the single-season record of 43, held by Dickson. Ferguson added an exclamation point to his year as he was named to the Coaches Pac-12 All-Conference first team.
Of course, these projections are for the 2025 draft and a great deal can change between now and next spring. One point remains clear. Coach Dan Lanning is building something special in Eugene and these are just three of the Ducks garnering draft attention well before they play a single snap in the upcoming season. Remember, Oregon had eight players drafted in 2024, and that number could be even higher in 2025, starting with these three stars.