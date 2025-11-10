How Dillon Gabriel Hurt His NFL Future After Loss To Jets
The Cleveland Browns and rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel are 2-7, following a loss against the New York Jets. The Jets entered the game with just one win, but the former Oregon Ducks quarterback has continued to struggle on the field, not finding much momentum this season.
Gabriel took over as the team’s starting quarterback in week 5, and the team has won just one game with the former Duck as the starter. After losing to the Jets, one of the bottom teams in the NFL, Gabriel may have hurt his future in the NFL, as a switch at the position could take place before the end of the season.
Gabriel was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Browns, but Cleveland also selected quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round.
Gabriel spent one season with the Oregon Ducks and helped lead the team to an undefeated regular season and a Big Ten championship win. The Ducks entered the College Football Playoff as the No. 1-ranked team with Gabriel helping the program dominate in 2024.
Gabriel’s performance with the Ducks put him as a Heisman Trophy Finalist, finishing the year passing for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. Gabriel played at a high level throughout the season and declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.
With Gabriel’s success in Oregon, the Browns selected him in the draft, and the team is giving him a chance to prove himself as a starter in the NFL.
Gabriel’s Performance Against The Jets
The Browns lost to the Jets, 27-20, on the road in a rainy matchup. Gabriel finished the game going 17-of-32 for 167 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed the ball for 54 yards. The game was Gabriel’s fifth start, and with the former Oregon quarterback completing just over half of his passing attempts, his stock as a starter is falling.
One of the best offensive drives came in the first quarter of the game. It went for 95 yards in nine plays and provided hope that the team could gain momentum in the game. Even with the offense finding a rhythm, the former Ducks’ quarterback mainly had short throws, relying on yards after the catch.
Ahead of the matchup, the Jets traded away two of their top defensive players: defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner. Gabriel and the offense should have been able to make bigger plays, but with the weather also playing a role, the team could not gain a rhythm.
Following the loss to the Jets, Gabriel has thrown for 869 yards for seven touchdowns, averaging five yards per pass. He has been sacked 17 times, but he has done well in avoiding turnovers, throwing only two interceptions. With a 58.6 completion percentage and eight games to go, Gabriel’s performance against the Jets could cause a switch at quarterback.
What Kevin Stefanski Said About Changing Quarterbacks
After the loss, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to the media and addressed the quarterback position.
“Yeah, we’re gonna stick with Dillon,” Stefanski said after being asked the plan moving forward.
The Cleveland Browns are no strangers to making a change at quarterback, and while Gabriel has shown his talent with the Ducks, he has to continue to prove himself at the NFL level.
The Browns' next matchup will be against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 16. According to Stefanski, Gabriel is still the starter, but with Sanders still waiting for his first NFL appearance, a quarterback change in Cleveland is still something to watch for this season. The Browns could end up with an early draft pick and have to decide what they will do with the quarterback position.
With the former Oregon Ducks quarterback set to start against the Ravens, Gabriel will have another chance to change the narrative and show he can be an NFL starting quarterback.