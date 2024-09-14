WATCH: Oregon Ducks Release Hype Video For Oregon State Rivalry Game
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks are getting fans riled up ahead of Saturday's rivalry matchup against the Oregon State Beavers in Corvallis. The social media team in Eugene released a hype video on Friday to help preview the 128th edition of the legendary rivalry, which is being played as a non-conference matchup for the first time ever.
The video begins with some strong words from Ducks linebacker Jeffrey Bassa and includes clips of legends like Marcus Mariota and more.
Take a look:
The quote from Bassa serves as a voiceover for the video, and he goes in-depth about what the rivalry means to him and to Oregon fans across the state.
"It means the world, it means everything to me," Bassa said. "I know it means a lot to the people who have come before me, to the university, to the people of Eugene, and to the state of Oregon. . . . It's personal, I know we have a lot of new guys on the team, so you kinda have to relay the message of what happened in 2022 and what they think about you," he said. "Just about spreading the word on letting them know, it's personal."
Last season, the No. 6 Ducks took down the No. 16 Beavers 31-7 in Eugene. It marked the third time in Bassa's career that he's faced Oregon State. In those three matchups, he's tallied 10 total tackles and an interception.
However, the team still has not forgotten about the 38-34 loss to Oregon State in Corvallis two seasons ago. The Ducks had a 34-17 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Beavers rallied by scoring the game's final 21 points to come away with the win.
Oregon defensive tackle Keyon Ware-Hudson said the Ducks still talk about that game.
"That's like a chip on my shoulder, we still talk about it to this day," Ware-Hudson said. "It's a rivalry game, there's a lot of hate between us, I just try to keep their minds level and make them realize who we're playing against."
Both teams enter this year's meeting with 2-0 records, but only the Ducks are ranked in the AP Poll. Oregon State secured wins over Idaho State and San Diego State to begin the season and have yet to be truly tested.
However, after two shaky performances in wins over Idaho and Boise State, many feel the Ducks could be on upset watch as they hit the road. Coach Dan Lanning's team could help silence a lot of early doubters by handling business.
The rivalry matchup matchup will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT on FOX.
