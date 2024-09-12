Pac-12 Conference Expansion: Oregon Ducks Still Winners in Big Ten Realignment?
The Oregon Ducks' former conference, the Pac-12 Conference is expected to add four new members to join Oregon State and Washington State on Thursday.
The Pac-12 board of directors unanimously approved applications from Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State and Fresno State to be added in 2026-27, according to multiple reports. All four are Mountain West teams.
The Pac-12 will then need to add two more school to get it to eight - the NCAA’s minimum required to qualify as an FBS conference. The conference must reach that minimum by July of 2026, the end of the NCAA’s two-year grace period.
Conference realignment has had ripple effects all over the college football world.
Oregon, the USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins and Washington Huskies left the Pac-12 conference for the Big Ten conference. Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah went to the Big 12 conference. Cal and Stanford are now in the ACC conference.
The argument could be made that the Ducks are winners within the conference realignment.
The Ducks are 2-0 and while the wins have not been dominant, Oregon is still a first-year Big Ten school in a position to win right away, with much thanks to its perimeter speed at wide receiver and in the secondary.
After being members of the Pac-12 Conference since 1915, the Big Ten conference allows for bigger influence. The Big Ten and the SEC are the undisputed powerhouse conferences in the new college football realignment landscape.
The Ducks will lean on their work ethic and grit during two of the biggest matchups of the collegefootball season: hosting Ohio State on October 12th and playing at Michigan on November 2nd.
If Oregon can defeat both Ohio State at home and Michigan on the road, the Ducks have a real shot at the Big Ten title and making noise in the College Football Playoff.
The Buckeyes are looking to win their first Big Ten Title since 2020, while Oregon also won it's last (Pac-12) conference championship in 2020.
To get there, Oregon must find an answer on its offensive line, which has given up seven sacks in the first two games. Finding chemistry between the line and transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel is critical, as the Ducks travel to face in-state rival Oregon State this Saturday September 22 at 12:30 p.m. PT.
The Ducks explosive playmakers are ready to let loose. Veteran wide receiver Tez Johnson and tight end Terrance Ferguson add explosiveness to Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein's exciting offense. Add in transfer Evan Stewart, a projected 2025 NFL Draft first-round pick, and things get even more interesting.
"(Will Stein) has some crazy trick plays, always. He's drawing up on a napkin somewhere in a restaurant," said tight end Terrance Ferguson to Oregon Ducks SI's Bri Amaranthus. "Coach Stein's done a great job of being creative like that. And he really thrives in trying to get the players the ball in space. And I think that's really the best thing you can do."
Oregon looks to find its groove fast, as the Pac-12's Oregon State would love to upset the Ducks.
