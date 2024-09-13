Oregon Ducks In Trouble? College Football Analyst Joel Klatt Thinks So
The Oregon Ducks are off to a rocky start in the 2024 season. The Ducks were highly thought of across all of college football, ranked No. 3 in the AP Preseason Poll. Their opening two games have skeptics questioning if they can be the national championship contender they were coming into the season.
Joel Klatt Says There Is Reason for Oregon to Be Concerned
College football analyst Joel Klatt says there is reason for Oregon Ducks fans to be worried after their two narrow wins over Idaho and Boise State.
Klatt said on his podcast, “The Joel Klatt Show”, “If I’m checking in on the fanbase of Oregon, I’m worried. I think that there is some real concern for Oregon because these are not fluky issues.”
Klatt dove into some of the problems he has seen with Oregon through their first two games.
“The offensive line has clearly not gelled trying to break in two new starters. We see them now giving up sacks at a rate that is frankly, alarming,” said Klatt.
The Ducks have given up more sacks in their opening two games against Idaho and Boise State than they did all of last season combined.
Klatt continued on about the offensive line struggles.
“When you have leaky protection, that persists," Klatt said. "All the sudden you don’t become great in pass protection. That is something that is a standard held prior to the season. It’s not developed…Can you get a little better in pass protection? Yes. But generally, it’s 'can you' or 'can’t you.'"
Luckily for the Ducks, they should be getting healthier on the offensive line when Matthew Bedford returns. Coach Dan Lanning said yesterday that he’s confident Bedford could play against Oregon State on Saturday.
Klatt said he was “high on” coach Lanning and Oregon heading into the year but now has them outside of his college football top ten rankings.
Ducks on Upset Alert Against Oregon State?
When Joel Klatt joined Colin Cowherd on “The Herd”, he put the Ducks on upset alert.
“Oregon has to go to Oregon State this week. That is a rivalry game. The home team has won the last four. Watch out for Oregon State this week.”
Currently, the Ducks are 16.5 point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook on the road against the rival Oregon State Beavers Saturday afternoon.
After watching Oregon so far this season, how can you say he’s wrong? The Duck have not yet proven to be worthy of being a 16.5-point favorite on the road against one of their biggest rivals.
Oregon looks to clean up some of their mistakes and get back on track against Oregon State.
