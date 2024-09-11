How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers: Channel, Streaming, Preview
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks kick off week three of their inaugural season in the Big Ten conference on Saturday afternoon against the Oregon State Beavers (2-0). The Ducks and Beavers are meeting for the 128th time - although this season they play as nonconference opponents as Oregon joined the Big Ten conference.
The Ducks (2-0) have not won in Corvallis since 2018.
HOW TO WATCH
Oregon (2-0) vs. Oregon State kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PT at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. The game is broadcast on FOX.
Which is a good thing if you have Comcast/Xfinity because Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA fans are still being affected by the distributions rights issues between Comcast and the Big Ten Network. It doesn't appear that the resolution is coming any time soon.
On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
PREVIEW
Oregon coach Dan Lanning is not overlooking Oregon State and revels in the rivalry.
“The rivalry is something I always appreciate,” Lanning said. “You know, I think that makes college football fun. I think those things are a lot of fun. And this is a game that's had a back and forth for us... This is a fun game for the state of Oregon. It's certainly a fun game for our players. I think they know exactly what it means. It means a little bit more. So is it another game? Yeah, it's another game. Is it important for us? It's very important for us. Our guys want to go out there and have success.”
On offense, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been very efficient through two games, ranking third nationally with an 84.3 completion percentage, and is tied for third with 59 completions.
However, in back-to-back games the Ducks have squeaked by unranked opponents, leaving Gabriel wanting more.
"You're insane if you keep doing the same sh*t and there is no change in result," said Gabriel. "You're doing the same thing. I think we've done a good job of changing it in practice, and I think we did clean up some certain things, but there is a lot more to clean up."
Oregon's defense will face OSU quarterback Gevani McCoy, who coach Lanning called "super athletic." The Ducks secondary has excelled so far this season. Oregon leads the nation with 18 passes defended after racking up 12 last week. Oregon also leads the nation with 16 pass break ups.
Oregon transfer cornerback Jubbar Muhammad, who has excelled this season with three pass break ups and eight tackles through two games, played in Reser Stadium with his former team, the Washington Huskies.
“It’s a wild environment,” said Muhammed about Reser Stadium. “A lot of fans are right there on you, talking smack real loud. So they have us coming in there on our A-game. But as far as the environment, they’re real rowdy.”
The weather is predicted to be a warm day with a high of 73 degrees and a low of 53 degrees. Oregon is an 16.5-point favorite vs. the Beavers.
