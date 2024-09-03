[WATCH] Oregon Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Reveals 'Fiery' Practices After Idaho
The Oregon Ducks did not play up to their potential on Saturday in a 24-14 win over the Idaho Vandals. What were the biggest takeaways from Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel in today’s press conference and how do they plan to get better moving forward?
Dillon Gabriel Says There “is a Lot to Cleanup”
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel admitted that there “is a lot to clean up” in the aftermath of the Duck's 24-14 win over Idaho on Saturday. Gabriel said, “It starts with me.” He mentioned the three sacks that Oregon allowed and said he has to do a better job of getting the ball out.
Gabriel also reiterated that his hand "feels good". He said he has been icing it and is "ready to roll". Gabriel injured his hand on a helmet during Saturday's game, but it doesn't appear to be an issue going forward.
In response to fans saying Oregon should have won by more than the margin they did, Gabriel noted that there were “a bunch of missed opportunities.” The Ducks had two 4th down conversations fail and multiple penalties had drives going backwards. “You have to get better”, Gabriel says.
Dillon Gabriel said that it has been a “fiery” week of practice and that the Ducks are looking to turn what they struggled on into a strength heading forward.
Watch Gabriel's interview below.
Gabriel’s Track Record of Success
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel is one of the most hyped-up transfers nationwide and with good reason. He has been good numbers at every stop. Gabriel is in his first year in Eugene after spending the last two years at Oklahoma. Before Oklahoma, Gabriel spent three seasons at UCF.
Heading into this season, Gabriel has tallied 125 passing touchdowns and 26 interceptions in his five seasons in college football. After seeing Bo Nix transfer from Auburn to Oregon and be phenomenal the last two seasons, fans have high hopes for the same with Gabriel. Gabriel opened the season as the Heisman trophy favorite. He is currently the front-runner with odds of +800 on DraftKings sportsbook.
For Dillon Gabriel, being at Oregon is a golden opportunity to flourish. He has great talent and great coaching staff around him. Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein helped get the best of Bo Nix last season and there’s no reason to think he can’t do the same with Gabriel.
Boise State up Next for the Ducks
Oregon has a date with the Boise State Broncos on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Coming off a disappointing offensive performance against Idaho, this is a great “get right” spot for the Ducks.
While Boise State dazzled in their first game by putting up 56 points and rushing for 371 yards, the Bronco's defense allowed 45 points to Georgia Southern. Georgia Southern put up 461 total yards and put a real scare into the heavily favored Broncos.
The Ducks have a great opportunity to get the Broncos at a time when they have not yet figured out the defensive side of the ball. Oregon will look to put the Idaho game behind them with a good performance against Boise State.
