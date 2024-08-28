Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel ‘Obsessed With Winning’
EUGENE- Oregon Ducks starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel is gearing up for his first game in Oregon green and yellow. The former Oklahoma Sooner will make his Oregon debut on Saturday as the Ducks open the 2024 season against the Idaho Vandals. Expectations are high for the senior play caller, as he is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, surpassing Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. Gabriel has a chance to lead the Ducks to a national championship run in 2024. Everything starts on Saturday as the Ducks face the Idaho Vandals in their first game of the season.
"I keep it simple, and it's finding a way to win," said Gabriel on Tuesday when asked about his expectations for himself this fall. "I don't care how we do it or what it takes, it's just finding a way to get a W and be plus one on the scoreboard. That'll be the mindset. Of course, there are things you want to be better at within the game to help that, but I look at that as a huge category in my book. Getting the W is all that matters."
Oregon's first opportunity to put a win in the books comes this Saturday. The No. 3 Ducks aremassive favorites vs. the Idaho Vandals, but this does not mean they will approach Idaho any differently than they would any opponent. In Monday's press conference, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning spoke about the importance of not underestimating any program.
"We've seen FCS teams give power five teams really hard games," said Lanning.
Upsets happen across the board in almost every sport throughout the year. College football fans have already witnessed one of the first upsets of the 2024 football season when Georgia Tech upset Florida State last Saturday. Gabriel, who began his college career at UCF, also sees the importance of never overlooking any program and coming into every game prepared.
"You can't come out sleepwalking. That happens from year to year. People just come out sleepwalking. If you fall to that, then you dig yourself in a hole. It's all about starting fast, dominating the middle eight, and then finishing strong. Clear vision for that. We've got to get it going for sure."
Idaho is fresh off a successful 2023 campaign where the Vandals went 9-4 while making it to the FCS national championship semifinals.
"I think they've done a really good job in the past years not only defensively but offensively. They're a really good team and know how to win," said Gabriel of Idaho. "I think that comes with its challenges, but also it's a team that wants to win and come in and prove themselves. I've been at a lower program in UCF and you look forward to these sorts of games. I'm very aware that they'll come in and want to play their heart out for the game. For me, it's next day is an opportunity, executing every day and just focusing on play-to-play. That'll help us."
One player for Idaho who is poised for a successful season is defensive back Abraham Williams. Williams comes to Idaho after a successful three seasons at Weber State. Last season as a junior, Williams was named All-Big Sky Kick Returner, tallying 18 kick returns for 535 yards, including a 100-yard touchdown return. The Utah native also recorded 33 total tackles and an interception last season.
"I think he's just played really well. I think one of their safeties on the back-end has played a lot of ball and has had production. I think that just creates confidence within their scheme and also within themselves as a player. I think as we get into it, it's maximizing the matchups and taking care of the football, so that doesn't happen," explained Gabriel.
Although expectations are high for Oregon's starting quarterback going into the 2024 season, Gabriel has only one goal in mind: winning.
"You're only as good as your last game or practice or performance. So, that's what I'm focused on. The rest will take care of itself. I'm so obsessed with just winning. That's the main focus and goal, and the rest will take care of itself."
The Ducks will kick off the 2024 season on Saturday at home in Autzen Stadium at 4:30 p.m. PT against the Idaho Vandals.
