No. 1 Running Back Recruit Kemon Spell Updates Oregon Visit Plans
Five-star running back recruit Kemon Spell is one of the many players to decommit from the Penn State Nittany Lions since the program fired coach James Franklin. Spell is one of the top players from the recruiting class of 2027 and a target for the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning.
Spell has set up visits with several programs this fall, including one with the Oregon Ducks on Nov. 22 when the team faces the USC Trojans. According to Rivals, Spell will be visiting Syracuse Orange (Oct. 31), Miami Hurricanes (Nov. 8), Georgia Bulldogs (Nov. 15), and the Michigan Wolverines (Nov. 29). He has also previously visited the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Per the Rivals Industry Rankings, Spell is the No. 7 recruit in the nation, the No. 1 running back, and the No. 1 player from Pennsylvania. The Oregon Ducks have competition for Spell, but are in the running to land the elite running back recruit.
Why Oregon Can Land No. 1 Running Back
Getting Spell on campus for a visit is crucial to landing the five-star recruit. While Oregon will be a big trip for the Pennsylvania native, the Ducks have a chance to show Spell why Eugene could be a good home for him.
Getting him on campus for a game will also give Spell a chance to see in person how explosive the Oregon Ducks' offense is. Oregon running back coach Ra’Shaad Samples has made an impact in Eugene as the Ducks boast a deep and talented running back room in 2025.
Oregon has 1,693 total rushing yards this season, with two players having over 300 yards. Running back Noah Whittington returned to the program this season and is leading the team with 336 rushing yards. When Whittington missed time with an injury, there were three other players able to step up without having the offense slow down.
Spell can be a part of an elite running back room, and seeing the team’s offense in person can help the Ducks recruit the five-star prospect.
Spell Visiting During Oregon Ducks Game vs. USC
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks will face the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, and it will be the team’s final game at Autzen Stadium this season. The energy in the stadium will be high, as the Ducks are facing the Trojans for the first time in the Big Ten, though the two are familiar former Pac-12 foes.
Though the Trojans are unranked, this could be a season-defining game for the Oregon Ducks. USC has a tough team, and already with one loss this season, Oregon will need a win as the program continues to push for a College Football Playoff appearance.
The Ducks’ performance against USC and the environment at Autzen Stadium could play a key role in Spell’s interest level with the program.
Lanning and the Ducks have received one commitment from the recruiting class of 2027, four-star defensive lineman Cam Pritchett. It is still early in recruiting the class of 2027, but landing the No. 1 running back recruit would be a big move for the Oregon Ducks.