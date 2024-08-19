Three Oregon Ducks Named to AP Preseason All-American Second Team
Sixth-year transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel headlined the three Oregon Ducks that were named to the Associated Press preseason All-American team, announced on Monday. Fifth-year Offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius and fifth-year wide receiver Tez Johnson were also named to the second team.
Big Ten Conference foe, the Ohio State Buckeyes notched the most first-team selections of any team with four and the most overall selections with six. Georgia and Michigan each had three players selected to the first team. Alabama, Notre Dame, and LSU each put two players on the first team.
The SEC led all conferences with 10 first-team players, followed by 8 Big Ten players and a drop to four ACC players and three Big 12 players.
Gabriel transferred to Oregon for his sixth season following stints at Oklahoma and UCF. Entering 2024, Gabriel ranks tied for fourth in NCAA history in career total touchdowns (152) and eighth in passing yards (14,865). He was a unanimous first-team Big 12 last season at Oklahoma. Gabriel now takes his experience and track record to Eugene to lead Will Stein's offense. He is currently the betting favorite for the Heisman trophy.
Ajani Cornelius enters his second season at Oregon after transferring in from Rhode Island. In his first season in Eugene, he started all 14 games at right tackle last season and was named All-Pac-12 honorable mention.
Johnson also enters his second season at Oregon. His 2023-2024 campaign entered the record books, breaking the single-season record for receptions (86). He also posted 1,182 receiving yards in 2023, third most in UO single-season history. Expectations are that Johnson will take over as the lead receiver after playing alongside Troy Franklin last season.
This is just the latest honor for this trio of Ducks players after being named to individual award watch lists and other All-American teams. Johnson and Cornelius were named first-team preseason All-Americans by Sporting News.
