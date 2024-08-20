Can Oregon Ducks Basketball Beat Out Blue Bloods For Top Center Recruit Eric Reibe? Visit Looms
One of the top centers in the land is highly considering becoming an Oregon Duck.
Class of 2025's Eric Reibe has scheduled six official visits to Kansas (Aug. 29-31), UConn (Sept. 6-8), Kentucky (Sept.13-15), North Carolina (Sept. 20-22), Indiana (Oct. 4-6) and Oregon (Oct. 11-13).
He doesn't have a commitment date set at the moment but is looking to aim for an early signing period decision. Reibe seems to like the offense with which Dana Altman has implemented and believes it's a strong fit at Oregon.
“Coach Dana Altman has done a good job of telling me how he wants to use my skill-set... I have good connections with Louis Rowe and Coach Mike Mennenga. I have developed a good connection with them and good relationships. They haven’t really had a player with my size or skill-set, so that is kind of new. But they run a five-out offense and they want to use me more as a four man to stretch the floor and in dribble hand-offs...”- Eric Reibe via Joe Tipton of On3
Reibe is ranked the 34th best overall recruit in the nation, the second ranked center in the country and the top player coming out of the state of Maryland according to On3.
The young, skilled seven-footer plays at The Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland and also represented Germany in the U18 European championship this summer. He averaged 8.0 points per game on 56.1 field goal percentage and 46.7 three-point percentage and 4.9 rebounds per game in 11 games with Orange Academy Ratiopharm in the Germany ProA league.
The southpaw can stretch the floor and isn't afraid to let it loose from deep. That's the dream seven-footer prospect. Reibe is also mobile and runs the floor well. Around the rim, he has an extremely soft touch.
The 2024-25 Ducks only have one true center in senior Nate Bittle on the roster and have no incoming recruits to play the five spot. The big man minutes can be all for Reibe if he wants it.
Altman's Ducks are also targeting Trey McKenney, a 6-4 shooting guard in the class of 2025. McKenney is the nation's No. 16 overall ranked player, according to 247 Sports, and is the No. 1 recruit from the state of Michigan. His versatility is a strength: with the ability to bring the ball up at the 1 and is a gifted scorer. He's powerfully built for his size at 233 pounds with a 6-9 wingspan.
The Flint, Michigan, native is scheduled to visit Eugene on October 12.
Big visits on the calendar for Oregon!
