Boston Celtics' Payton Pritchard Overwhelming Favorite To Win Sixth Man of the Year
Former Oregon Ducks and current Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard is in the midst of his best season in the NBA. Pritchard is currently the odds on favorite to win the 2025 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award.
Payton Pritchard played for the Oregon Ducks from 2016 through 2020. Pritchard’s best season was as a senior in the 2019-2020 season. He averaged 20.5 points per game and led Oregon to a Pac-12 regular season title. Pritchard was named a consensus All-American.
Payton Pritchard is the heavy favorite to be named the NBA’s 2025 Sixth Man of the Year Award. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Pritchard has odds of -1500 to win it. There are a few players with long shot odds; Detroit Pistons’ Malik Beasley, Denver Nuggets’ Russell Westbrook, Cleveland Cavaliers’ De’Andre Hunter, and Cleveland Cavaliers’ Ty Jerome.
This season, Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game on 47 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent from the three-point line. This is a huge improvement from just a season ago, where he averaged 9.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
Pritchard has seen his minutes go up each of the last three seasons, from 13.4 a game in 2022-2023, to 22.3 in 2023-2024, to 28.2 in 2024-2025.
If Pritchard wins Sixth Man of the Year, it will be the first individual accolade he will have won since being drafted by the Celtics in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft. Pritchard and the Celtics won the NBA Finals last season and are looking to become the first repeat champions since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018.
Boston Celtics Looking To Win Back-To-Back NBA Titles
The Boston Celtics are locked into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. The Cleveland Cavaliers are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and will have home court advantage until at least the NBA Finals.
Boston ran through the playoffs last season, never being taken in a series to more than five games. The Celtics won’t have home court advantage this go around and now have the target on their back of being the defending champions. Will they be able to go back-to-back?
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Celtics with the second best odds to win the NBA Finals at +185. The Oklahoma City Thunder have the best odds at +170. Behind the Thunder and Celtics are the Cleveland Cavaliers at +500, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at +1800, and the Denver Nuggets at +2500.
