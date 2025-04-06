Jackson Shelstad Returning to Oregon Ducks, Skipping NBA Draft
After another trip to the NCAA Tournament under coach Dana Altman, the Oregon Ducks are retaining one of the most notable returners in the Big Ten this offseason.
Per reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Oregon starting guard Jackson Shelstad is officially staying to Eugene for his third season instead of entering his name into the 2025 NBA Draft. Shelstad said after the loss to the Arizona Wildcats in the Round of 32 that he was already registered for spring classes, which hinted at his potential return for late fall when basketball season rolls back around.
Oregon starting big man Nate Bittle has already announced he's declaring for the draft after four seasons with the Ducks while maintaining his NCAA eligibility.
"Sources: Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad has signed his deal at Oregon, which makes his return for his junior season with the Ducks official," Thamel wrote on X. "He averaged 13.7 points per game last year, which was second on the team. He’ll be on one of the top returners in the Big Ten next year."
Starting all 35 of the team's games, Shelstad averaged 13.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest as the Ducks finished the season with a 25-10 record.
Shelstad said in November that the team was clicking chemistry-wise headed into the season. The Ducks certainly hit some bumps in the road but ultimately used an eight-game winning streak that began in February and leaked into March.
"I've been trying to put in as much work as I can this offseason," Shelstad said. "Working with the team, everyone learning their role has been going good so far. . . . Our chemistry has been really great this year and I just think that really carries over to the court. If you know your guys well off the court, it's just easier . . . you think alike, you know your teammates better. That's been going well for us."
Oregon came up just short of a Sweet 16 appearance after an 87-83 loss to Arizona in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Shelstad was impressive, finishing the game with 25 points on 9 of 14 shooting in 38 minutes.
"Losses like this hurt a lot. It's going to hurt for a while," he said after the loss. "We were right there last year and this year and just a couple different plays or free throws, anything, rebounds, could have went a different way. So it's going to sting for a little bit."
Like many teams in this era of college basketball, the Ducks will look completely different next season. Oregon has already added a transfer commit from former Texas Longhorns forward Devon Pryor but has potentially lost Bittle to the draft and players like forward Mookie Cook and guard Jadrian Tracey have entered the portal.