College World Series Betting Odds: Arkansas Razorbacks, Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks baseball team qualified for their fifth straight NCAA tournament. The full 2025 NCAA tournament bracket was released on Monday morning, and Oregon is ranked as the No. 12 overall seed, set to host the Eugene Regional. The Ducks will get their NCAA tournament underway on Friday, May 30 against Utah Valley.
The other three teams that will be with Oregon in the Eugene regional is Arizona, Cal Poly, and Utah Valley. One team will come out of this regional along with the 15 other regional winners, advancing to the Super Regionals. In each of the past two seasons, Oregon has made it past the regional, but lost in the Super Regionals (to Oral Roberts in 2023 and Texas A&M in 2024).
Oregon has not made the College World Series since 1954 and will look to end that drought this year. Furthermore, Oregon has never won a College World Series in program history. What are the Ducks betting odds to win it all?
Oregon Ducks Odds To Win College World Series
The Oregon Ducks have the ninth best odds to win the College World Series according to both FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook. FanDuel has Oregon’s odds to win the College World Series at +2100 while DraftKings has it at +1800.
This 2025 season was a memorable one for the Ducks. Oregon finished the regular season with a 42-14 overall record. The Ducks also went an impressive 22-8 in Big Ten conference play, winning the Big Ten regular season title in their first year as a member of the league.
Now, for the first time in over a decade, the Ducks will host an opening regional. Oregon did host a Super Regional in 2023, where they fell to Oral Roberts in three games.
Arkansas Razorbacks Favored To Win College World Series
Both FanDuel and DraftKings have the Arkansas Razorbacks as the favorites to win the College World Series (+470 on FanDuel and +500 on Draftkings).
Arkansas is the No. 3 overall seed and will be hosting the regional that consists of Kansas, Creighton, and North Dakota State. The Razorbacks finished the season with an overall record of 43-14 and a 20-10 record in SEC conference play. This was good enough for second in the SEC and earned them the No. 2 seed in the SEC tournament.
It was a short stay for Arkansas in the SEC tournament. They got bounced in their first game in the quarterfinals to the No. 7 seeded Ole Miss Rebels 5-2. Ole Miss made it all the way to the SEC tournament championship, where they fell to Vanderbilt by a score of 3-2.
