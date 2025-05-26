NCAA Women's College World Series: Oregon Ducks' 3 Keys To Advancing
The Oregon Ducks softball team is on the brink of making program history after defeating Liberty in the Super Regionals to advance to the 2025 Women's College World Series for the first time since 2018.
One of eight teams in the WCWS, the Ducks have some heavy hitters in their bracket as they face off against UCLA, Texas Tech, and Ole Miss. Here are a few keys the Ducks' will need to come away with the program's first national championship.
3. Melyssa Lombardi needs to take the reigns
Coming from the most successful softball program in the 21st century in the Oklahoma Sooners, Lombardi knows what it takes to win national championships. She was on staff when the Sooners won it all in 2017.
This will be the first time with the Ducks that Lombardi will be coaching in Oklahoma for the WCWS and for the Oregon players, it's their first time ever being on a stage this massive.
Compared to teams like the Sooners, UCLA, and Tennessee, the Ducks' roster is relatively inexperienced when it comes to postseason experience, which doesn't play into their favor, but with a coach who's been there and done that like Lombardi, it should provide some stability to the program.
2. Lyndsey Grein will need to be at her best
Grein has been phenomenal for the Ducks this season in the circle, producing a 29-2 record, which is the best on the team. The junior pitcher from Illinois has previous experience pitching vs. UCLA and with their WCWS opener vs. the Bruins on Thursday, it will be imperative she brings a repeat performance from the regular season.
She was credited with the two wins vs. the Bruins in the Ducks' series win, where she threw 10.1 innings while allowing no runs and only eight hits.
In the Super Regionals for Oregon, Grein threw nine innings and allowed only one run on five hits through two games.
1. Offense can't slow down
The Ducks went 4-1 during the Regional they hosted at Jane Sanders Stadium, and during their four wins they outscored their oppononents 42-13. During their Super Regional in Eugene, Oregon outscored Liberty 16-3 in two games. When their bats are hot, the Ducks win ballgames.
However, Texas Tech and UCLA possess some of the best pitchers in softball. Everybody knows how talented NiJaree Canady is and what she brings to the field for the Red Raiders. Canady is nearly impossible to hit on her best days and is frustrating to face even on her worst days.
Oregon kicks off their WCWS campaign vs. UCLA on Thursday and will have to deal with one of the toughest pitching staffs in the country. With three pitchers over 100 innings pitched and sub-3.00 ERAs, Oregon will need to bring their best if they don't want to get washed out in their bracket.