Jimmy Butler Reveals Honest Opinion of Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks
Former Oregon Ducks and current Houston Rockets forward/guard Dillon Brooks got into it with numerous Golden State Warriors players during Game 4 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs on Monday night. Tensions were high all game, with Brooks being right in the middle of it.
Brooks finished the game with 11 points on 4/7 from the field.
Jimmy Butler: "I Don't Like Dillon Brooks"
Dillon Brooks has made a name for himself in the NBA since being selected in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft. Previously with the Memphis Grizzlies and now the Houston Rockets, Brooks is well known for his defense and being an instigator. This was on display during the Warriors 109-106 win over the Rockets.
Things started to get chippy in the first half when Brooks fouled Steph Curry, sending Curry to the ground. Curry then “taunted” Brooks by holding up two fingers, signaling it was Brooks second foul. Brooks then tried to grab the ball out of Curry’s hands sparking a response from the Warriors’ Draymond Green and Quinten Post to step in between. There was a questionable technical foul called on Green, while Brooks also received one.
Late in the first half, Brooks and Warriors forward Jimmy Butler started jawing during a Rockets trip to the free throw line.
“You a bum and a b*tch,” Butler said to Brooks. “You weak.”
Butler is not a fan of Brooks and his antics on the court. Shortly after the game, Butler said this about Brooks in his press conference.
“Get me on record for this, I don’t like Dillon Brooks,’ Butler said. “I don’t think anybody is trying to be friends with anybody on either team, that’s for sure.”
History Between Dillon Brooks and Warriors
There is history between Dillon Brooks and the Golden State Warriors in the Playoffs dating back to 2022 when Brooks was with the Grizzlies. One of the biggest moments in that series was in Game 2 when Brooks fouled Warriors guard Gary Payton II going for a breakaway layup.
Brooks clubbed Payton across the head while he was airborne, knocking Payton to the ground. In the process of falling down, Payton suffered a fractured elbow. He missed the rest of the series, but ended up returning later in the playoffs when the Warriors made the NBA Finals.
Brooks received a flagrant two penalty, was ejected, and then suspended for Game 3. Warriors players and Warriors fans have not forgotten about this.
Warriors Take 3-1 Lead over Rockets
The Houston Rockets have an uphill battle if they want to make it out of the first round, now down 3-1 in the series. Houston desperately needed to take other Game 3 or Game 4 on the road, but were unable to close either game in the fourth quarter.
The Warriors got a rare quiet night from Steph Curry, with him scoring 17 points and having more turnovers than assists. Golden State had massive contributions from Brandin Podziemski with 26 points and Jimmy Butler with 27 points. On the defensive end of the floor, it was a vintage Draymond Green performance.
Houston was led by Alperen Sengun, who had a game high 31 points, and Fred VanVleet, who knocked down eight triples. The Rockets had the chance to take the lead in the final seconds, but Sengun missed a well defended floater by Draymond Green. Jimmy Butler got the rebound, knocked both free throws down, and VanVleet’s desperation heave came up short, ending the game.
The Rockets now will have to win three straight elimination games to keep their season alive. Game 5 is back in Houston on Wednesday night.