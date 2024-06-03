Oregon Basketball's Payton Pritchard: 'Baller' In NBA Finals, Predicts NBA Champion
Former Oregon Ducks basketball star, Payton Pritchard, has been identified by former Boston Celtics NBA Champion, Kendrick Perkins, as a potential difference-maker off the Celtics bench as they prepare to battle the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.
Perkins is now an analyst for ESPN and has a high-opinion of Pritchard, the fourth-year guard who has thrived in the postseason, providing some strong performances in his role coming off the bench for Celtics coach, Joe Mazzulla.
“That’s what I’m looking at,” Perkins said. “Somebody is going to have to step up off the bench and do what they do. Just curious to see Payton Pritchard is who I got my eye on because I know he can rise to the occasion. The kid has been a baller ever since he’s been at Oregon. I know he’s capable of doing it, and he’s been pretty damn good throughout this postseason. I think he’s going to really have to be their spark for them off the bench consistently throughout the NBA Finals.”
The Celtics will play the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals, a best-of-seven series, beginning this week.
One look at Pritchard’s playoff statistics supports the notion that Pritchard can be the X-factor for the Celtics. He is averaging 20.9 minutes per game throughout the playoffs, averaging 7.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists with a shooting percentage of 48.1from the field and 45.5 from 3-point range. Pritchard has proven that he can change the tempo of the game with his pressuring defense and floor spacing.
Not only has Pritchard gained Perkins’ attention, he has also impressed teammate, Jayson Tatum.
“Man, Payton is one of the most confident guys I’ve ever been around,” Tatum said. “Any given moment, you know, he walks out there like he’s the best player. To have that confidence is special and we need him to be like that: being aggressive on both ends, being able to attack closeouts and create his own shot, create for others. And to have that off the bench is special.”
Pritchard has shown that he is not scared by big moments, whether it means taking a contested three-point shot or forcing a key turnover. There is no doubt he can be a legitimate difference-maker, whether it happens remains to be seen. Regardless, the Mavericks may regret not giving Pritchard his due given the threat he poses.