Lebron James, Dillon Brooks Going Viral For Strange Defensive Tactic In Lakers Win Over Houston
Los Angles Lakers star Lebron James and Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks are going viral for Brooks' strange defensive tactic during Monday night's game. James and Brooks have a heated history as rivals and it showed in the Lakers 104-98 victory over the Rockets.
In an important matchup for Western Conference standings, James and Brooks were battling on the court in a game that came down to the final seconds. Brooks' defense on Lebron turned heads for being strange, however it did lead to a turnover. The clip is below.
The former Oregon Ducks star Brooks is known for being a tough defender who often plays the villain to spark momentum or try to get under the opposing team's skin. On Monday, Brooks and the Rockets came up short - needing only one more win to clinch a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Brooks missed a three-pointer in the final seconds while Lebron stole the show with a block on Houston's Alperen Sengun.
Brooks and Lebron have an ongoing feud.
In 2023, Brooks was playing for the Memphis Grizzles against Lebron's Los Angeles Lakers in a first-round playoff series. Brooks called James "old," and continued to say "I poke bears – I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40 (points.)"
He still stands by comments, even though the then-7th seeded Lakers upset then-2nd seeded Memphis. The rivalry heated during Game 3, when Brooks was ejected after receiving a flagrant foul for hitting James in the groin.
Brooks is a polarizing NBA player. However on Sunday night, his antics helped fueled Houston to a win over the Phoenix Suns. Brooks was ejected after a scuffle with Phoenix star Kevin Durant.
Brooks was called for foul on Durant late in the first half, which turned into a shoving match between him Durant and Suns center Nick Richards. Unhappy with the call, Brooks yelled sat the referee, who threw him out of the game with two technical fouls.
Brooks couldn't believe the ejection, appearing to want to continue to argue with the official but a Houston assistant pulled him back and he exited the court.
Many NBA fans and analysts questioned the officiating, while Brooks' teammates and coach also had his back.
“Everybody said at halftime when they came in, they all thanked Dillon for sparking us tonight,” Rockets coach Ime Udoka said. “Don’t like to get ejected, obviously, but you’ve seen it throughout my two years here that those do ignite us, and our guys get more engaged and locked in.”
Brooks has helped lead the Rockets to wins in 12 of their past 14 games and Houston holds the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference standings.
Something to watch as the NBA regular season comes to an end - Brooks is in foul trouble, with 235 fouls, the most in the NBA, and with 15 technical fouls. If Brooks gets one more technical foul, he will get an automatic one-game suspension.
At Oregon, Brooks' toughness shined. Brooks is in the Oregon basketball history books, as the No. 10 all-time career scorer with 1,612 points.
Playing for the Ducks in 2014-2017, Brooks stepped into a major leadership role for coach Dana Altman's team. In the 2016-2017 season, Brooks was named Pac-12 Player Of The Year as help helped Oregon to a run to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament. It was the Ducks' first Final Four appearance since 1939.
Brooks was drafted by Houston in the 2017 NBA Draft in the second round with the 45th overall pick.