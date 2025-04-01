Ducks Digest

Lebron James, Dillon Brooks Going Viral For Strange Defensive Tactic In Lakers Win Over Houston

Los Angles Lakers star Lebron James and Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks are going viral for Brooks' strange defensive tactic during Monday night's game. James and Brooks have a heated history as rivals and it showed in the Lakers 104-98 victory over the Rockets.

Jan 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) reacts toward Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) after scoring a basket during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In an important matchup for Western Conference standings, James and Brooks were battling on the court in a game that came down to the final seconds. Brooks' defense on Lebron turned heads for being strange, however it did lead to a turnover. The clip is below.

The former Oregon Ducks star Brooks is known for being a tough defender who often plays the villain to spark momentum or try to get under the opposing team's skin. On Monday, Brooks and the Rockets came up short - needing only one more win to clinch a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Brooks missed a three-pointer in the final seconds while Lebron stole the show with a block on Houston's Alperen Sengun.

Brooks and Lebron have an ongoing feud.

In 2023, Brooks was playing for the Memphis Grizzles against Lebron's Los Angeles Lakers in a first-round playoff series. Brooks called James "old," and continued to say "I poke bears – I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40 (points.)"

He still stands by comments, even though the then-7th seeded Lakers upset then-2nd seeded Memphis. The rivalry heated during Game 3, when Brooks was ejected after receiving a flagrant foul for hitting James in the groin.

Brooks is a polarizing NBA player. However on Sunday night, his antics helped fueled Houston to a win over the Phoenix Suns. Brooks was ejected after a scuffle with Phoenix star Kevin Durant.

Mar 23, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) reacts after making a basket during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Brooks was called for foul on Durant late in the first half, which turned into a shoving match between him Durant and Suns center Nick Richards. Unhappy with the call, Brooks yelled sat the referee, who threw him out of the game with two technical fouls.

Brooks couldn't believe the ejection, appearing to want to continue to argue with the official but a Houston assistant pulled him back and he exited the court.

Many NBA fans and analysts questioned the officiating, while Brooks' teammates and coach also had his back.

“Everybody said at halftime when they came in, they all thanked Dillon for sparking us tonight,” Rockets coach Ime Udoka said. “Don’t like to get ejected, obviously, but you’ve seen it throughout my two years here that those do ignite us, and our guys get more engaged and locked in.”

Mar 30, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Nick Richards (2) and Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) shove each other in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Brooks has helped lead the Rockets to wins in 12 of their past 14 games and Houston holds the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference standings.

Something to watch as the NBA regular season comes to an end - Brooks is in foul trouble, with 235 fouls, the most in the NBA, and with 15 technical fouls. If Brooks gets one more technical foul, he will get an automatic one-game suspension.

March 20, 2016; Spokane , WA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman speaks to forward Dillon Brooks (24) against St. Joseph's Hawks during the first half in the second round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

At Oregon, Brooks' toughness shined. Brooks is in the Oregon basketball history books, as the No. 10 all-time career scorer with 1,612 points.

Playing for the Ducks in 2014-2017, Brooks stepped into a major leadership role for coach Dana Altman's team. In the 2016-2017 season, Brooks was named Pac-12 Player Of The Year as help helped Oregon to a run to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament. It was the Ducks' first Final Four appearance since 1939.

Brooks was drafted by Houston in the 2017 NBA Draft in the second round with the 45th overall pick.

BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

