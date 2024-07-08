Oregon Ducks Baseball Adds Skilled Hitter Transfer From Texas State, Daylan Pena
EUGENE- There is a new addition to The University of Oregon Baseball team. Monday, Coach Mark Wasikowski secured Daylan Pena, a transfer out of Texas State University.
The Texas State transfer entered the transfer portal on May 21st after spending three seasons as a Bobcat. Pena made the announcement he would be exiting Texas States’s baseball program via his social media.
“I just want to start off by thanking my teammates, coaches and staff at Texas State for the past 3 years. The memories, unforgettable stories, and relationships Texas State Baseball has given me will always hold a special place in my heart. With that being said, God has led me down a different path and I have decided to enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility left. Bobcat today, bobcat for life.”- Daylan Pena
In his three seasons at Texas State, Pena posted slash line of .262/.378/.450 (batting average/on-base/slugging percentage) with 25 career home runs and 127 RBIs.
In 2024 Pena hit .270 with seven home runs, 51 total hits, 15 doubles and 43 RBIs. Pena finished his final season as a bobcat with an .844 OPS.
At Texas State Pena spent his first two seasons at first base before transitioning to left field last season as a junior.
As sophomore in 2023, Pena played in and started 56 games making 52 starts at first base and four as the designated hitter.
Throughout 2023, Pena hit 11 home runs, ten doubles and one triple. He finished the season with 40 RBI while scoring 40 times.
The arrival of Pena is a significant boost to the University of Oregon Ducks' baseball team. Pena's reputation as a skilled hitter is expected to improve the team's offensive capabilities. The former Bobcat’s ability to consistently make contact and drive runs in could be the difference in close games and propel the Oregon Ducks to a competitive season in the Big Ten Conference.