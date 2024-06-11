Oregon Ducks Baseball’s Maddox Molony Earns All-American Honors
EUGENE- As a true freshman for the Oregon Ducks' baseball team, shortstop Maddox Molony has achieved a rare honor. He has been named a second-team freshman All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), making him just the fourth Oregon Duck to receive this recognition and Oregon's first position player.
In Molony's first collegiate season as a Duck, Molony set a program record for most home runs by a freshman (10) while leading the team with a .368 batting average for a period of time and ultimately finishing second on the team in hitting with a .315 batting average.
The Springfield, Oregon native attended Thurston High School, just eight miles from PK Park. Molony excelled during his high school career, earning a Varsity letter all four years and back-to-back Oregon 5A State Player of the Year honors (2022, 2023).
Molony did not become a regular starter for the Ducks until Oregon's game against Seattle University. This delay was largely due to an injury, causing Molony to miss the first nine games. However, Molony's late colligate debut did not stop him from being successful.
Now, Molony is following in his grandfather Ronald's footsteps, playing with Oregon written across his jersey. The future is bright for the true Freshman. One can only wonder what his sophomore season will bring in the Ducks' new conference: The Big Ten.
Molony had 12 multiple-hit and 10 multiple-RBI games in his 39 starts.
Not only did Molony excel offensively, but he also showcased his defensive prowess at shortstop. In his 39 starts, he committed just three errors in 147 chances. Molony finished with a .980 fielding percentage.
Molony's outstanding performance during the season also earned him Pac-12 All-Conference recognition. Molony was the only Oregon player named to the all-conference first team.