Oregon Ducks Upset Vanderbilt in OT, Face Duke in NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 10 seed Oregon Ducks women's basketball team is advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after a 77-73 overtime win over the No. 7 Vanderbilt Commodores. The win marks Oregon's first March Madness victory since 2021.
The Ducks led by as many as 19 points; however, the Commodores managed to crawl back into the game to force overtime. The Ducks ultimately came out on top with help from UNC transfer Deja Kelly, who led the Ducks with 20 points.
“That was a hell of a game,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. “I’m just really proud of our team. Before the game, I talked about our grit and our toughness. I think that’s the one defining characteristic we’ve had all year, and we showed that late in the game with the defensive stops.”
In her fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance, Kelly shot 6-for-16 from the floor while adding eight rebounds, three steals, and three assists. Guard Nani Falatea scored 17 points, and guard Peyton Scott added 13.
Oregon led by 11 points at halftime and then used a 12-4 scoring run to open the third quarter, taking a 19-point lead. However, Vanderbilt managed to claw back into the game. The Commodores outscored the Ducks 24-12, tying the game at 67 apiece with just four seconds remaining in regulation.
SEC Freshman of the Year and Vanderbilt’s leading scorer, Mikayla Blakes, finished with 26 points. Forward Khamil Pierre added another 17 points for the Commodores, while guard Jordyn Oliver had 10.
All the momentum was in favor of Vanderbilt heading into overtime, but Oregon, under the leadership of coach Kelly Graves, tightened up defensively. In the final minute of the game, two of Vanderbilt’s biggest offensive threats, Mikayla Blakes and Khamil Pierre, fouled out. Free throws from Kelly, Scott, and Amina Muhammad sealed the win for Oregon.
The Commodores made just two 3-pointers all game against Oregon's defense, tying their season-low.
“It’s March, so I think that’s what these games are about. There are lots of ups and downs,” Kelly said. “I’m really proud of our fight, even when things weren’t going our way.”
Although the Ducks are just a 10-seed in the tournament, they have the potential to advance even further, largely due to their ability to succeed in close matchups. The Ducks are now 7-1 on the season in games decided by four points or less.
Oregon’s leading scorer, Kelly, has been particularly effective in close games. With Friday’s win over Vanderbilt, Kelly has now scored at least 20 points in five clutch games this season for the Ducks.
“We’ve been in a lot of these kinds of games that can go either way,” Graves said. “We just seemed to make the right plays."
The Ducks, under Graves, also statistically perform better as the underdog. Graves now has 10 wins when Oregon is a double-digit seed in the NCAA Tournament, the most of any active Division I coach, men’s or women’s.
Now, the Ducks will face No. 2 seed Duke, who advanced with an 86-25 win over No. 15 Lehigh. The Ducks and Blue Devils will face off on Sunday, March 23, at 9 a.m. PT.