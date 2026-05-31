How to Watch Oregon Ducks Baseball vs. Oregon State In Eugene Regional Final

The Oregon Ducks baseball team finally gets to play the in-state rival Oregon State Beavers in postseason play.

The Ducks have taken care of business and advanced to the Eugene Regional final game at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 31. Oregon will play Oregon State after the Beavers crushed Washington State, 10-1, in an elimination game at 1 p.m.

Oregon pitcher Will Sanford celebrates a strikeout against Washington State during the first inning of day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How to Watch Oregon / Eugene Regional Schedule

Only 16 teams will advance to the Super Regional of the NCAA Tournament. If Oregon wins Sunday night, the Ducks will punch the ticket to the Super Regional and be one step closer on the road to the College World Series in Omaha.

The Ducks fans will be out in full force in a forecasted 70 degree sunny day at PK Park. The Oregon squad and coach Mark Wasikowski are loving the home field advantage that the Ducks fans are providing in Eugene ... and a game vs. either the Beavers will only provide more of a spark in the postseason play.

“That environment PK brought tonight with the crowd and how competitive It was, it was unmatched. It’s the best there is in the country,” sophomore Jax Gimenez said.

Fans are ruthless at PK Park pic.twitter.com/5F39fTMDoD — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) May 31, 2026

SUNDAY:

Game 5: Sunday, May 31 at 1:00 PM - Oregon State vs. Washington State

Game 6: Sunday, May 31 at 6:00 PM - Oregon vs. Oregon State

Both games will stream on ESPN+. You can also listen to an audio-only broadcast of the Oregon Vs. WSU game on The Varsity Network from Oregon's radio crew.

MONDAY:

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 Loser, TBD

Oregon’s Naulivou Lauaki Jr. right, celebrates his ninth-inning home run against Washington State with teammate Drew Smith during day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After beating the Yale Bulldogs 14-2 on Friday night by the power of the bat, Oregon then gave Washington State their first loss of the regional with much thanks to a career-high performance from starting pitcher Will Sanford, who struck out a career-high 14 batters while allowing just one hit across 6.1 scoreless innings.

In the double elimination format of the regional, Oregon State will need to beat the Ducks twice to end Oregon's season.

The Ducks and Beavers have played each other twice this season, going 1-1. Oregon won the most recent matchup, 7-3, in Corvallis. Notably, Oregon has won seven of its last eight games against Oregon State.

“That environment PK brought tonight with the crowd and how competitive It was, it was unmatched. It’s the best there is in the country.”



-Jax Gimenez



The Ducks are rolling in the Eugene Regional.#GoDucks @LivCleary https://t.co/iOcMwN7lQ6 pic.twitter.com/zWlTyE5ciH — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) May 31, 2026

Oregon Beats Washington State With Record Performance

The Ducks (42-16) beat Washington State, 4-0 in front of a sold-out crowd in Eugene.

Naulivou Lauaki Jr. crushed a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to put the exclamation mark on the victory.

A record to watch? Oregon has now hit a home run in 10 straight games.

The Oregon baseball team celebrates their victory over against Washington State with fans on day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sanford dazzled in one of the most dominant starts in Ducks postseason history, tying for the most strikeouts (14) by a Duck in a NCAA Regional and tying for the fourth-most in Oregon single-game history. Notably, Sanford moved into No. 2 with the most strikeouts (119) in Oregon single-season history.

After the game, Wasikowki did not mince words on the Ducks' postseason mindset.

“These other guys are just absolute animals when it comes to their training, so it's no surprise that they're having postseason success," Wasikowski said.

"Our preparation is just going to be about what we've done the entire year. We think it's working, and it's probably more about just enjoying the time together, because there's teams right now that are taking the jerseys off, and that's obviously something that we've been blessed with this year with this group of guys from the start. It's a pretty special group in that locker room, and these guys can attest to that," he continued.

Super Regional, CWS

After two wins in the Eugene Regional, the Ducks odds to win the CWS increased. Oregon entered the regional as a longer shot at +5500 but the win boosted its odds to +4500. Those odds, per DraftKings Sports Book, are tied as the 12th best to win it all, along with the Kentucky Wildcats.

Oregon’s Angel Laya celebrates a triple against Yale in the fourth inning of the NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament game at PK Park n Eugene May 29, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Should the Ducks win the Eugene Regional, Oregon would head south to play the Texas Longhorns in Austin in the best-of-three Super Regional. The Longhorns are dominating in the postseason so far, most recently dismantling Tarleton State,16-2.

The Ducks have made multiple regional and super regional appearances but have yet to punch their ticket to the CWS since 1954.

Momentum is on Oregon's side but the Ducks must find a way to beat an old foe to get to the next round.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.