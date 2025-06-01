Ducks Digest

Way-Too-Early College Basketball Rankings: Oregon Ducks Ranked Too Low?

The Oregon Ducks are ranked No. 21 in the Way-Too-Early college basketball rankings. Is this ranking too low for Dana Altman's team? The Purdue Boilermakers are in the top spot with the Houston Cougars right behind them.

Cory Pappas

Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman speaks at a press conference with guard Jackson Shelstad (3) and center Nate Bittle (32) after defeating the Liberty Flames in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman speaks at a press conference with guard Jackson Shelstad (3) and center Nate Bittle (32) after defeating the Liberty Flames in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks are ranked No. 21 in On3’s way-too-early college basketball rankings after NBA Draft decisions. Oregon got a huge boost when Nate Bittle announced earlier this week that he would be forgoing the 2025 NBA Draft and returning to Oregon for his fifth season. 

Are the Ducks ranked too low?

Way-Too-Early College Basketball Rankings

Houston Cougars guard L.J. Cryer (4) passes the ball Friday, March 28, 2025, during the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game against
Houston Cougars guard L.J. Cryer (4) passes the ball Friday, March 28, 2025, during the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 1 team in On3’s ranking are the Purdue Boilermakers. The Houston Cougars are right behind them at No. 2. Here is On3’s full top 25:

No. 1: Purdue Boilermakers

No. 2: Houston Cougars

No. 3: UConn Huskies 

No. 4: St. John’s Red Storm 

No. 5: BYU Cougars 

No. 6: Michigan Wolverines 

No. 7: Louisville Cardinals 

No. 8: Kentucky Wildcats 

No. 9: Florida Gators

No. 10: Duke Blue Devils

No. 11: Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 12: Tennessee Volunteers

No. 13: Alabama Crimson Tide 

No. 14: Creighton Bluejays

No. 15: Auburn Tigers

No. 16: Arizona Wildcats

No. 17: Illinois Fighting Illini

No. 18: Kansas Jayhawks

No. 19: Baylor Bears

No. 20: San Diego State Aztecs

No. 21: Oregon Ducks

No. 22: Virginia Cavaliers 

No. 23: UCLA Bruins

No. 24: Iowa State Cyclones 

No. 25: North Carolina Tar Heels

MORE: Dillon Gabriel Turns Heads At Cleveland Browns OTAs With Shedeur Sanders

MORE: Oregon Ducks Lose Commitment From 5-Star Richard Wesley in 2026 Recruiting Class

MORE: Cleveland Browns Predicted To Start Rookie Quarterback NFL Week 10: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders?

Oregon Ducks Get Key Returns, Transfers

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) attempts a 3-point shot against Arizona Wildcats gua
Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) attempts a 3-point shot against Arizona Wildcats guard KJ Lewis (5) in the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Oregon will be getting their top two leaders scorers from the 2024-2025 season for 2025-2026. Those players would be center Nate Bittle and guard Jackson Shelstad

Bittle led Oregon in points, rebounds, and blocks per game. He averaged 14.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game. At the end of the season, Bittle announced that he would be entering the 2025 NBA Draft while retaining his college eligibility. In the end, Bittle decided that going back to Oregon for his fifth collegiate season would be in his best interests. 

Junior guard Jackson Shelstad was second in both points and assistz per game for Oregon last season. Shelstad averaged 13.7 points and 2.7 assists. He has also been the Ducks go-to guy in crunch time. 

Oregon will also be getting back forward Kwame Evans, who improved as the season went on last season. In the transfer portal, Oregon added TK Simpkins, Sean Stewart, Miles Stewart, Miles Goodman, and Devon Pryor. 

Oregon Ducks' 2024-2025 Season

Mar 13, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) holds the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Malik
Mar 13, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) holds the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Malik Reneau (5) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks will be entering their second season as a member of the Big Ten conference. Oregon finished 2024-2025 with an overall record of 25-10 and a mark of 12-8 in Big Ten play. They placed eighth in the Big Ten. 

Dana Altman’s squad earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament. It was the highest seed Oregon had got in a NCAA tournament since the 2017, when the Ducks got a No. 3 seed and made the Final Four. 

Oregon won their first round matchup against the No. 12 seeded Liberty Flames, but fell in the round of 32 to the No. 4 seeded Arizona Wildcats. 

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/News