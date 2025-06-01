Way-Too-Early College Basketball Rankings: Oregon Ducks Ranked Too Low?
The Oregon Ducks are ranked No. 21 in On3’s way-too-early college basketball rankings after NBA Draft decisions. Oregon got a huge boost when Nate Bittle announced earlier this week that he would be forgoing the 2025 NBA Draft and returning to Oregon for his fifth season.
Are the Ducks ranked too low?
Way-Too-Early College Basketball Rankings
The No. 1 team in On3’s ranking are the Purdue Boilermakers. The Houston Cougars are right behind them at No. 2. Here is On3’s full top 25:
No. 1: Purdue Boilermakers
No. 2: Houston Cougars
No. 3: UConn Huskies
No. 4: St. John’s Red Storm
No. 5: BYU Cougars
No. 6: Michigan Wolverines
No. 7: Louisville Cardinals
No. 8: Kentucky Wildcats
No. 9: Florida Gators
No. 10: Duke Blue Devils
No. 11: Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 12: Tennessee Volunteers
No. 13: Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 14: Creighton Bluejays
No. 15: Auburn Tigers
No. 16: Arizona Wildcats
No. 17: Illinois Fighting Illini
No. 18: Kansas Jayhawks
No. 19: Baylor Bears
No. 20: San Diego State Aztecs
No. 21: Oregon Ducks
No. 22: Virginia Cavaliers
No. 23: UCLA Bruins
No. 24: Iowa State Cyclones
No. 25: North Carolina Tar Heels
Oregon Ducks Get Key Returns, Transfers
Oregon will be getting their top two leaders scorers from the 2024-2025 season for 2025-2026. Those players would be center Nate Bittle and guard Jackson Shelstad.
Bittle led Oregon in points, rebounds, and blocks per game. He averaged 14.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game. At the end of the season, Bittle announced that he would be entering the 2025 NBA Draft while retaining his college eligibility. In the end, Bittle decided that going back to Oregon for his fifth collegiate season would be in his best interests.
Junior guard Jackson Shelstad was second in both points and assistz per game for Oregon last season. Shelstad averaged 13.7 points and 2.7 assists. He has also been the Ducks go-to guy in crunch time.
Oregon will also be getting back forward Kwame Evans, who improved as the season went on last season. In the transfer portal, Oregon added TK Simpkins, Sean Stewart, Miles Stewart, Miles Goodman, and Devon Pryor.
Oregon Ducks' 2024-2025 Season
The Oregon Ducks will be entering their second season as a member of the Big Ten conference. Oregon finished 2024-2025 with an overall record of 25-10 and a mark of 12-8 in Big Ten play. They placed eighth in the Big Ten.
Dana Altman’s squad earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament. It was the highest seed Oregon had got in a NCAA tournament since the 2017, when the Ducks got a No. 3 seed and made the Final Four.
Oregon won their first round matchup against the No. 12 seeded Liberty Flames, but fell in the round of 32 to the No. 4 seeded Arizona Wildcats.