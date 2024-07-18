Oregon Baseball: Four Ducks Selected on Final Day of the MLB Draft
While no Oregon Ducks heard their named called on day one of the MLB Draft, several players did get taken over the next couple days.
Brock Moore heard his name announced on day two by the Seattle Mariners. The Ducks hit the jackpot on the final day with four draftees, making it five total through the three days.
With the eighth pick of the 13th round (383rd overall pick), the New York Mets selected
selected right-handed starting pitcher RJ Gordon. In three seasons with the Ducks, he has a 14-9 overall record with 5.22 ERA. Gordon struck out 155 batters and walked 89 in 182.2 innings of work.
With the 10th pick of the 13th round (385th overall pick), the Cleveland Guardians selected catcher Bennett Thompson. He finished the the 2024 season batting .340 (36-for-106) with four home runs, a triple, 15 doubles, 22 RBI, 21 runs scored and two stolen bases, Thompson was also named to the Pac-12 Conference All-Tournament Team.
With the 28th pick of the 13th round (403rd overall pick), the Houston Astros selected outfielder Bryce Boettcher. The two-sport athlete does not only on the baseball field but on the gridiron as an outside linebacker for Dan Lanning. He collected a ton of awards on the diamond in 2024: Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 Conference, Pac-12 Conference All-Defensive Team and Santa Barbara Regional All-Tournament Team.
With the 25th pick of the 18th round (550th overall pick), the Los Angeles Dodgers selected right-handed pitcher Isaac Ayon. He actually redshirted during the 2024 season after missing the previous season with an elbow injury.
Some fun Oregon and MLB Draft facts for you:
- Excluding the five-round 2020 draft, Oregon has had a player drafted in every draft since baseball returned in 2009
- Five players drafted in the top 20 rounds is tied for the third most in school history
- The Ducks have had three pitchers drafted in the top 20 rounds of the draft for the seventh time in school history