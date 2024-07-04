NFL Mock Draft: Two Ducks Projected in First Round
Dallas Cowboys
After setting a program record in the 2024 NFL Draft, Oregon Football could be looking at another batch of Ducks being taken in 2025.
This past draft saw eight Ducks taken, including one in the first round. The latest ESPN mock draft from Matt Miller has UO set to surpass that opening round number.
Miller projects wide receiver Evan Stewart and offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius going in the first round in 2025.
Stewart is mocked to go at No. 18 to the Los Angeles Chargers. That would would place him with another former Duck, Justin Herbert. He would be the fourth WR taken in the draft, after Missouri's Luther Burden III to Carolina at No. 8, Colorado's Travis Hunter to Arizona at No. 9, and Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan to Seattle at No. 11.
A transfer from Texas A&M, Stewart dominated as a freshman in 2022, making the SEC All-Freshman Team as well as garnering Freshman All-American nods from The Athletic, ESPN, and the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). That season, he was reeled in 64.9 receiving yards a game, good for eighth in the SEC.
As a sophomore, Stewart started in seven of the eight games he appeared in. Despite playing less than a full season, he finished second on the team in receptions and third in total receiving yards.
Cornelius is mocked at No. 32 to the San Francisco 49ers. That would be the last pick in the round, making him the seventh offensive lineman and fifth tackle off the board. Those ahead of him would be Kelvin Banks of Texas to Washington at No. 5, LSU's Will Campbell to New England at No. 6, LSU's Emery Jones Jr. at Jacksonville at No. 15, Arizona's Jonah Savaiinaea (guard) to Houston at No. 23, Alabama's Tyler Booker (guard) to Baltimore at No. 29, and NC State's Anthony Belton to Kansas City at No. 31.
In his first year as a starter in Eugene, Cornelius earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention. He started all 14 games at right tackle, playing 899 snaps, second-most on the team. He helped the Oregon offensive line hold defenses to just five sacks all season while not allowing a single one himself.
Other Big Ten Conference players projected to go in the first round:
- No. 3 - Cornerback Will Johnson of Michigan to Denver
- No. 7 - Defensive tackle Mason Graham of Michigan to Minnesota
- No. 14 - Tight end Colston Loveland of Michigan to Indianapolis
- No. 16 - Edge Abdul Carter of Penn State to Cleveland
- No. 22 - Edge JT Tuimoloau of Ohio State to Atlanta
- No. 24 - Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams of Ohio State to Green Bay
- No. 27 - Running back Quinshon Judkins of Ohio State to Dallas
- No. 30 - Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka of Ohio State to Detroit
