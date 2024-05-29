Oregon Ducks Finalist for 2025 Four-Star Shooting Guard
The Oregon Ducks are headed for new beginnings as they arrive in the Big Ten and will need to keep adding talent to keep the future bright.
Oreogn basketball coach Dana Altman and staff are now on the brink of doing just that.
According to On3's Joe Tipton, the Ducks are one of four finalists for 2025 four-star shooting guard Jovani Ruff. He'll be deciding between Oregon, USC, Cal and Kansas.
Per the report, Ruff, a Long Beach, Calif. native, will announce his decision on Wednesday, June 5.
Oregon currently has just one commit in the class of 2025, as three-star Isaac Carr from Portland announced his pledge to the Ducks all the way back in Oct. 2023. Of course, basketball recruiting classes are naturally smaller than football, so having just commitment at this point isn't a concern for Altman and staff. Expect Oregon to add more commits this offseason and potentially during the 2024 campaign.
As far as next season's class goes, the Ducks are set up nicely. Oregon signed three-star center Ibrahima Traore and landed a trio of transfers with T.J. Bamba (Villanova), Ra'Heim Moss (Toledo) and Brandon Angel (Stanford).
Oregon was the Pac-12 Tournament champion in the conference's final season, which bodes well for the program's future as it heads into the Big Ten. Altman helped lead an impressive turnaround as the Ducks weren't projected to make the NCAA Tournament field last season before winning all three games in the Pac-12 Tournament to earn a No. 11 seed in March Madness. Oregon then upset No. 6 South Carolina in the Round of 64.
While the efforts of seniors Jermaine Couisnard and N'Faly Dante were major reasons for this late-season run it takes a world-class coach to help make it happen. Safe to say Oregon fans should feel confidence ahead of next season. Landing Ruff will only add to the excitement.