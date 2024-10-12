LIVE Score Updates: 15 NFL Scouts Attending Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes
EUGENE - The wait is finally over, as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks and the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up for a historic match. After an electric appearance from ESPN’s College Gameday, where the analysts were split on their picks for this match-up, it’s safe to say that the predicted winner is contentious.
This game holds College Football Playoff implications, a potential No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll Top-25 and a declaration to the Big Ten Conference for which team reigns at the top.
There are currently 15 NFL scouts in attendance for this game in the Oregon press box, scouting both the Ducks and the Buckeyes' many NFL Draft prospects. There are 14 teams are represented through these NFL scouts including the Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, and more.
The last time Oregon faced the Buckeyes in 2021, the Ducks won in the Horseshoe with a major upset of 35-28.
Entering this contest, Oregon has a range of positives and negatives. On the positive side, Oregon had a strong showing for their run game against Michigan State last week. The offensive line, the most questionable factor of Oregon’s offense at the beginning of the season, had one of their best games of the season under center Iapani “Poncho” Lalolou. Running back Jordan James carried the Ducks vs. the Spartans, with 166 yards and one touchdown off of 24 attempts.
Furthermore, Oregon’s defense shined against the Spartans, limiting them to two yards per rush. Teitum Tuioti, Jordan Burch, Derrick Harmon, Tysheem Johnson, and Bryce Boettcher are all at the top of their games, and will be key for the Ducks against the Buckeyes.
However, Burch’s status for the game is currently 'questionable', as the defensive end left Thursday’s practice with a leg injury.
When it comes to weaknesses for Oregon, you have to look at their passing game. Against Michigan State, starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel had one of his worst games of the season. The transfer from Oklahoma had a 63 percent completion rate with two interceptions, and has picked up four interceptions in the Ducks’ last two games. Gabriel’s struggles to execute in the red zone was a big issue, with the Ducks going 4-6 in red zone attempts.
There’s also the issue of Oregon’s third down conversions. Oregon was 6-12 for trying to convert third downs.
Overall, several minor mistakes inhibited Oregon from a Michigan State full-out beatdown. Oregon can’t put up a half complete game or make the small mistakes that have been peppered throughout their passing game against the Spartans. Oregon’s best chance against an Ohio State that has outscored opponents this season 230-34, is their run game, as most points scored against the Buckeyes this season are through rushing touchdowns. Utilizing a heavy ground game with short passes from Gabriel is critical for the Ducks.
There’s also the return of former Oregon coach Chip Kelly, now Ohio State's offensive coordinator. While working with Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Kelly has reinvigorated Ohio State’s run game with strong seasonal performances from Quinshon Judkins and Treveyon Henderson.
Both teams are looking to make a big statement in a new Big Ten Conference, and Oregon’s team is the highest level of talent Ohio State has faced so far this season. Get ready for a close game.
The Oregon Ducks will be ready for the night in their all-black “Fly Era” uniforms. Inspired by the decade of Duck uniforms and athletes of before, these uniforms are an ode to the culture of Oregon football with their steele plate and carbon fiber wings, among other details.
“The diamond plate was inspired by a former player who liked the attitude of the heavy duty machinery and trucking and the wings were inspired by other players in ways. This was a fun way of - when we met with the Oregon players - we talked about ‘hey, we would love to find a way to honor all of these amazing eras of Oregon Football that has led to where we are today,” Quinn Van Horne of Van Horne Brands said.
Below are live score updates. Oregon vs. Ohio State kicks off at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC. The most recent updates are at the top.
INJURY REPORT
OREGON
QUESTIONABLE
1 Jordan Burch
OUT
2 Gary Bryant Jr.
6 Jahlil Florence
11 Dakoda Fields
17 Kyler Kasper
31 Zach Grisham
74 DaveIuli
77 Matthew Bedford
93 My’Keil Gardner
OHIO STATE
OUT
28 TC Caffey (Season)
