Was Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Close To Transferring To Ohio State Buckeyes?
How close was Oregon Ducks transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel to joining the Ohio State Buckeyes for his final college football season? After deciding to leave Oklahoma, Gabriel disclosed the fact that shortly after entering the transfer portal he spoke with Ohio State coach Ryan Day about the possibility of playing for the Buckeyes.
“It was good (conversation),” Gabriel said. “I think with anything, throughout that process, it's just gaining information on one another. But I think the recruiting process is what it is, and I think everyone that was a quarterback in the portal was able to have conversations with different schools.”
In this case, timing played a crucial role in Gabriel’s decision. Day was certainly interested in the former Oklahoma star quarterback but wanted to take time to evaluate the play of Devin Brown in an upcoming bowl game. Former Ohio State quarterback, Kyle McCord, had announced his decision to enter the transfer portal in early December and Day was faced with finding a suitable replacement.
Gabriel, on the other hand, did not want a lengthy process and committed to coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks long before Ohio State’s bowl game appearance.
“I think going through my third recruiting process, I know it's a stressful time for anyone who's transferred," said Gabriel.
"Although there's beauty in new beginnings and all that, everyone knows the stress and a lot that comes with it, whether it's the moving, the moving companies, the moving in, there's just a lot that comes with it. So, the faster you can make a decision and feel good about it, be decisive, then it allows you to act accordingly.”
In the “what if” hypothetical, Gabriel was asked if he would have signed with Ohio State had an offer been forth coming. He declined to play that game.
"I don't even know,” said Gabriel. “That's in the past. I'm focused on the now."
This would be an intriguing story if it ended here, but there are some details that add to the already hyped interest. Consider that Gabriel and the Ducks will host Ohio State at Autzen Stadium in early October as Oregon enters Big Ten Conference play in 2024. Ohio State will likely open with Will Howard, a transfer portal quarterback addition from Kansas State. That may not be a fair comparison as Gabriel is the odds-on-favorite to win a Heisman Trophy. Howard, on the other hand, is still in a battle for the starting job in Columbus.
Oregon’s offense exploded last year with former Ducks’ quarterback and Denver Broncos draft pick, Bo Nix at the helm and expects to repeat that performance behind Gabriel. Ohio State, while always a formidable opponent, is facing some questions. Day hired former Oregon and UCLA coach Chip Kelly as his new offensive coordinator. Speculation as to how Kelly will use Howard indicates that he may be more of a “caretaker” than a focal point of the offense. As such, he just needs to avoid turnovers and get the ball to one of his talented play makers.
Like Gabriel, who declines to wonder “what if,” Ducks’ fans can simply focus on the future, knowing that Gabriel made the right decision to come to Oregon. This can be further demonstrated on October 12 when the Buckeyes arrive for a game that has already been noted as one of, if not the most significant 2024 regular season games in college football.