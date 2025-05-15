Los Angeles Chargers Win Total, Super Bowl Odds: NFL Schedule Release
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert is entering his sixth season as quarterback of the Los Angeles Chargers. The 2025-2026 NFL schedule was released today. What is the outlook for Herbert and his Chargers?
Los Angeles Chargers 2025-2026 Schedule Released
Week 1: vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil on Friday, Sep. 5
Week 2: at Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, Sep. 15
Week 3: vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sep. 21
Week 4: at New York Giants on Sunday, Sep. 28
Week 5: vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 5
Week 6: at Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 12
Week 7: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Oct. 19
Week 8: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 23
Week 9: at Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 2
Week 10: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 9
Week 11: at Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday Nov. 16
Week 12: BYE WEEK
Week 13: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 30
Week 14: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, Dec. 8
Week 15: at Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 14
Week 16: at Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Dec. 21
Week 17: vs. Houston Texans, Date TBD
Week 18: at Denver Broncos, Date TBD
One of the most notable games on this schedule is the Week 8 matchup between the Chargers and Vikings. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh will be coaching against his former quarterback when the two were at Michigan, Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy.
Los Angeles Chargers Win Total For 2025-2026
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Los Angeles Chargers currently have a win total set at 9.5.
In coach Jim Harabugh’s first year with the Chargers last season, the Chargers finished with a record of 11-6. This was good enough to earn the top wild card spot in the AFC Playoff picture. Their season came to an end in the Wild Card round against the Houston Texans. This was still a huge step forward as the year prior, Los Angeles went 5-12.
Now, they will come into this year with expectations to threaten the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.
Chargers Division, Super Bowl Betting Odds
There Chargers are tied for the 12th best betting odds to win the Super Bowl at +2800. The two teams tied with them are the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings. The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl favorites with odds of +650.
Both the Broncos and Vikings had very similar seasons to the Chargers last season. All three of these teams were coming off seasons in which they missed the playoffs, but turned it around with a new coach or quarterback to make the playoffs as a Wild Card.
In the AFC West, the Chargers are tied with the Broncos for the second best odds at +330. The Kansas City Chiefs are gunning for their 10th consecutive AFC West crown and are the favorites at -115. The Las Vegas Raiders have the worst odds at +1000.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
