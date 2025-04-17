Updated Super Bowl Odds For Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers Under Jim Harbaugh
The NFL regular season will begin on Thursday, Sept. 4 and Super Bowl LX is set at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Feb. 8, 2026.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has only played in two playoff games in his career in 2022 and 2024. The former Oregon Duck has yet to win a postseason game.
The Chargers have the 12th-best odds to win the Super Bowl and hoist the Lombardi Trophy at +2800. The Philadelphia Eagles are favorites to repeat at +600, according to FanDuel.
As for winning the AFC West division, the Kansas City Chiefs are the clear favorites to win for the 10th straight time at -120 with Los Angeles following at +310. Those odds are quite the long shot for Herbert.
The Chargers have +110 odds to get over 9.5 wins and -130 for under 9.5 wins. In his second season as the coach in Los Angeles, Jim Harbaugh's playoff odds are -114 and out of the 32 teams in the league, that ends up being the 12th-best.
Besides the fact that the Chargers released the five-time Pro Bowl linebacker Joey Bosa, SoFi Stadium will still fill up their stands in anticipation of what the Chargers have been cooking up in the offseason. General manager Joe Horitz has re-signed 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack to a one-year, $18 million contract extension as well as brought back former Oregon linebacker Troy Dye on a two-year deal worth $5.5 million with a maximum value of $8 million.
The return of wide receiver Mike Williams to the Chargers and bringing on running back Najee Harris must excite the leader of the Los Angeles offense in Herbert as well. Heading into his sixth professional campaign, Herbert has the sixth-best odds to win the NFL Most Valuable Player Award at +2000 (per FanDuel).
Ahead of him are some of the biggest quarterback names in the NFL, like Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels (+900), Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes (+700), Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow (+600), Buffalo Bills Josh Allen (+550), and Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson (+470).
"Justin Herbert, you see; he's a crown jewel in the National Football League."- Los Angeles coach Jim Harbaugh
Harbaugh is known as the 'quarterback whisper' in the football scene while coaching the likes of Andrew Luck, Colin Kaepernick and most recently, former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy to a College Football Playoff national championship in 2023. If anyone was best to help Herbert reach his highest potential, it would be him.
In 2024, Herbert threw for 3,870 yards and 23 touchdowns on a 65.9 completion rate. Most importantly, he threw for only three interceptions which was the lowest of his career. Another year in Harbaugh's system should help his stature around the league as one of the best under center immensely.
