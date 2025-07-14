Oregon Ducks Schedule Official Visit With Elite Four-Star Recruit Cameron Holmes
After missing out on a number of their top targets in the 2025 recruiting cycle, the Oregon Ducks basketball coaches have been active to begin the 2026 cycle.
Oregon coach Dana Altman has set up an official visit with one of their top targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Four-star small forward Cameron Holmes is set to visit Eugene in the fall and is the third recruit to schedule a visit with the Ducks
Holmes spoke with247Sports about his upcoming official visit with Oregon, which is planned for Sept. 20. It's the only visit he has set up on his schedule despite serious interest from multiple programs.
"They have a great coaching staff and environment. I just wanted to see the school in person," Holmes said.
The No. 5 small forward and No. 16 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Holmes is also receiving heavy interest from Arizona, Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Texas in addition to Oregon. He said that one of the biggest things that will factor into his recruitment is playing time.
"I am focusing on playing time," Holmes said. "I want to know where I am playing at on the floor. That will all go into what I want to do."
Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports said that Holmes' development as a two-way threat has been trending upward since the conclusion of his junior campaign.
"Holmes is a well-built lefty wing who has continued to develop his skill-set. He also has a solid feel for the game and is a reliable decision-maker as a passer, particularly in the middle of the court. With his wing size, increasingly strong frame, developing shot-making, steady decision-making, and some untapped defensive upside, he's trending towards a well-rounded two-way player," Finkelstein said.
Altman has been aggressively recruiting the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The Ducks are looking to land another top recruiting class after signing the No. 85 class in the country a cycle ago.
In addition to Holmes, the Ducks have set up official visits with a pair of five-star recruits in forward Tajh Ariza and guard Taylen Kinney. The five-star prospects are set to visit on Sept. 6 in what is shaping up to be an important recruiting weekend for the program.
Interestingly enough, Holmes hails from Arizona, somewhere Altman has had recent success on the recruiting trail. In the 2024 recruiting cycle, Oregon signed the No. 1 player from Arizona in four-star guard Jamari Phillips. The cycle prior to that, the Ducks signed forward Mookie Cooper, who was ranked as the No. 2 player from Arizona according to 247Sports rankings.
Even if the Ducks land just one of their top recruiting targets, their 2026 recruiting class would be on pace to a better group than the 2025 class. Altman's lone signee from the 2025 recruiting class was three-star guard JJ Frakes.