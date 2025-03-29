Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Basketball Recruiting Targets: Brandon McCoy, Taylen Kinney

The 2026 recruiting class is loaded with talent and the Oregon Ducks have secured a commit from dual athlete Kendre Harrison. Oregon basketball coach Dana Altman has offered 12 other recruits from around the nation to join him in Eugene.

Arden Cravalho

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman works the sideline against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman works the sideline against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
With the offseason underway, coach Dana Altman is looking to add to to their 2026 recruiting class. There are quite a few names from across the country that the Oregon Ducks have already offered a scholarship to.

Headlining the group will be four-star forward Kendre Harrison who also plans on playing football as a tight end for coach Dan Lanning. Here are 12 other potential names that could be joining him in Eugene. All of these player rankings are per On3's database.

Sophomore Guard Brandon McCoy of St. John Bosco (California) during the 39th annual Tournament of Champions
Sophomore Guard Brandon McCoy of St. John Bosco (California) during the 39th annual Tournament of Champions against Edmond North (Oklahoma) at Great Southern Bank Arena on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. / Greta Cross/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

Five-star 6-5 combo guard Brandon McCoy - Saint John Bosco in Bellflower, California

Ranked No. 2 overall in the country; Interested in Duke Blue Devils, USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, San Diego State Aztecs, Stanford Cardinal, California Golden Bears, Oregon Ducks

“My decision-making and my playmaking has developed a lot. My coach and I really focused on that this high school season. Now I am seeing the vision and I feel like that has improved a lot. I watch a lot of Steph Curry, and how he moves off the ball. Guys like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray.”

Brandon McCoy via On3
Taylen Kinney (0) stands on the court during an AAU basketball game
Taylen Kinney (0) stands on the court during an AAU basketball game July 4, 2023, at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C. A Newport native, Kinney is a Class of 2026 recruit and holds a scholarship offer to play at Louisville. / Brooks Holton / USA TODAY NETWORK

Four-star 6-2 point guard Taylen Kinney - Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Georgia

Ranked No. 17 overall in the country; Interested in Kentucky Wildcats, Purdue Boilermakers, Cincinnati Bearcats, Louisville Cardinals, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oregon Ducks

Four-star 6-2 point guard Ikenna Alozie - Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizona

Ranked No. 10 overall in the country; Interested in Washington Huskies, Providence Friars, Saint John's Red Storm, Oregon Ducks

Wasatch Academy guard Katrelle Harmon (5) against Link Academy during the Hoophall West High School Invitational
Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Wasatch Academy guard Katrelle Harmon (5) against Link Academy during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Four-star 6-4 shooting guard Katrelle Harmon - Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah

Ranked No. 64 overall in the country; Interested in Creighton Bluejays, Washington Huskies, Seattle University Redhawks, Oregon Ducks

Millennium forward Cameron Holmes (3) reacts after dunking against Sunnyslope
Millennium forward Cameron Holmes (3) reacts after dunking against Sunnyslope during a game at Millennium High School in Goodyear on Jan. 23, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four-star 6-6 shooting guard Cameron Holmes - Millennium in Goodyear, Arizona

Ranked No. 16 overall in the country; Interested in Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, BYU Cougars, Utah State Aggies, Boise State Broncos, Oklahoma Sooners, TCU Horned Frogs, Oregon Ducks

Four-star 6-5 shooting guard Abdou Toure - Notre Dame in West Haven, Connecticut

Ranked No. 26 overall in the country; Interested in Providence Friars, Arkansas Razorbacks, Yale Bulldogs, Oregon Ducks

Five-star 6-8 small forward Tajh Ariza - Westchester Senior in Los Angeles, California

Ranked No. 8 overall in the country; Interested in USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, CSU Northridge Matadors, UNLV Rebels, Arizona State Sun Devils, Oregon Ducks

"I want to win and I want to develop, so I want to play for a coach that is going to push me. I'm comfortable playing in a pro-style-type offense."

Tajh Ariza on Oregon via On3

Four-star 6-6 small forward Elijah Williams - TMI Episcopal in San Antonio, Texas

Ranked No. 29 overall in the country; Interested in Texas Longhorns, Arizona State Sun Devils, Arizona Wildcats, USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court
Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. / Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Four-star 6-7 small forward Maximo Adams - Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California

Ranked No. 54 overall in the country; Interested in USC Trojans, UC Santa Barbara, BYU Cougars, Oregon Ducks

Five-star small forward Christian Collins - Saint John Bosco in Bellfower, California

Ranked No. 3 overall in the country; Interested in USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, Stanford Cardinal, California Golden Bears, Arizona State Sun Devils, Oregon Ducks

"I want to be one-and-done. I have not given a thought on when I will pick a school because everything has been coming at once. I am just focused on hooping right now."

Christian Collins via 247 Sports
Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (TX) forward Davion Adkins (25) against Utah Prep Academy
Jan 4, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (TX) forward Davion Adkins (25) against Utah Prep Academy during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Four-star power forward Davion Adkins - Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy in Dallas, Texas

Ranked No. 24 overall in the country; Interested in SMU Mustangs, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, TCU Horned Frogs, Texas Longhorns, Oregon Ducks

Four-star 6-11 center Arafan Diane - Iowa United Prep in Des Moines, Iowa

Ranked No. 103 overall in the country; Interested in Louisville Cardinals, Oregon Ducks, Arizona State Sun Devils, Cincinnati Bearcats

Arden Cravalho has been covering Oregon football and basketball for Sports Illustrated's Oregon site since June 2024. Arden has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018. His other work can be seen on "The Slipper Still Fits" at SB Nation. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, CA, Arden continues to follow his passion for college sports with a focus on the Ducks. His experience and dedication to covering Oregon's athletic programs are evident in his insightful articles and analysis

