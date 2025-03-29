Oregon Ducks Basketball Recruiting Targets: Brandon McCoy, Taylen Kinney
With the offseason underway, coach Dana Altman is looking to add to to their 2026 recruiting class. There are quite a few names from across the country that the Oregon Ducks have already offered a scholarship to.
Headlining the group will be four-star forward Kendre Harrison who also plans on playing football as a tight end for coach Dan Lanning. Here are 12 other potential names that could be joining him in Eugene. All of these player rankings are per On3's database.
Five-star 6-5 combo guard Brandon McCoy - Saint John Bosco in Bellflower, California
Ranked No. 2 overall in the country; Interested in Duke Blue Devils, USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, San Diego State Aztecs, Stanford Cardinal, California Golden Bears, Oregon Ducks
“My decision-making and my playmaking has developed a lot. My coach and I really focused on that this high school season. Now I am seeing the vision and I feel like that has improved a lot. I watch a lot of Steph Curry, and how he moves off the ball. Guys like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray.”- Brandon McCoy via On3
Four-star 6-2 point guard Taylen Kinney - Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Georgia
Ranked No. 17 overall in the country; Interested in Kentucky Wildcats, Purdue Boilermakers, Cincinnati Bearcats, Louisville Cardinals, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oregon Ducks
Four-star 6-2 point guard Ikenna Alozie - Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizona
Ranked No. 10 overall in the country; Interested in Washington Huskies, Providence Friars, Saint John's Red Storm, Oregon Ducks
Four-star 6-4 shooting guard Katrelle Harmon - Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah
Ranked No. 64 overall in the country; Interested in Creighton Bluejays, Washington Huskies, Seattle University Redhawks, Oregon Ducks
Four-star 6-6 shooting guard Cameron Holmes - Millennium in Goodyear, Arizona
Ranked No. 16 overall in the country; Interested in Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, BYU Cougars, Utah State Aggies, Boise State Broncos, Oklahoma Sooners, TCU Horned Frogs, Oregon Ducks
Four-star 6-5 shooting guard Abdou Toure - Notre Dame in West Haven, Connecticut
Ranked No. 26 overall in the country; Interested in Providence Friars, Arkansas Razorbacks, Yale Bulldogs, Oregon Ducks
Five-star 6-8 small forward Tajh Ariza - Westchester Senior in Los Angeles, California
Ranked No. 8 overall in the country; Interested in USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, CSU Northridge Matadors, UNLV Rebels, Arizona State Sun Devils, Oregon Ducks
"I want to win and I want to develop, so I want to play for a coach that is going to push me. I'm comfortable playing in a pro-style-type offense."- Tajh Ariza on Oregon via On3
Four-star 6-6 small forward Elijah Williams - TMI Episcopal in San Antonio, Texas
Ranked No. 29 overall in the country; Interested in Texas Longhorns, Arizona State Sun Devils, Arizona Wildcats, USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks
Four-star 6-7 small forward Maximo Adams - Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California
Ranked No. 54 overall in the country; Interested in USC Trojans, UC Santa Barbara, BYU Cougars, Oregon Ducks
Five-star small forward Christian Collins - Saint John Bosco in Bellfower, California
Ranked No. 3 overall in the country; Interested in USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, Stanford Cardinal, California Golden Bears, Arizona State Sun Devils, Oregon Ducks
"I want to be one-and-done. I have not given a thought on when I will pick a school because everything has been coming at once. I am just focused on hooping right now."- Christian Collins via 247 Sports
Four-star power forward Davion Adkins - Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy in Dallas, Texas
Ranked No. 24 overall in the country; Interested in SMU Mustangs, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, TCU Horned Frogs, Texas Longhorns, Oregon Ducks
Four-star 6-11 center Arafan Diane - Iowa United Prep in Des Moines, Iowa
Ranked No. 103 overall in the country; Interested in Louisville Cardinals, Oregon Ducks, Arizona State Sun Devils, Cincinnati Bearcats