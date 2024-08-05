Have The Oregon Ducks, Dana Altman Found Their Newest Sharp Shooter?
Every college basketball program in the nation wants a deep threat like Winters Grady.
The 6-7 sharpshooter comes from nearby Lake Oswego, Oregon, but plays his high school ball at Prolific Prep in Napa, California. Grady can shoot moving away from the ball or simply set for a catch-and-shoot opportunity, just a very pure scorer out on the wing.
He had a great summer playing for Jalen Green Elite on the Adidas circuit. At the 3SSB Session III, Grady averaged 22.8 points per game and 7.0 rebounds per game.
The nine schools that Grady has narrowed it down to are Oregon, Michigan, Oklahoma, Creighton, Iowa, New Mexico, USC, Arizona State, and Colorado. He did take a couple unofficial visits to Oregon in the past and has an official visit back to Eugene scheduled on Oct.12.
“Things are good there now. They’ve definitely picked up their recruitment here recently. We haven’t discussed too deep into a lot of things. I know they think I can score the ball and they kind of view me as more of a shooter, but someone who can score the ball. A lot of the high-major players from Oregon typically go to Oregon, but I wouldn’t say there is pressure for me. I played at Prolific this past season, so I’m not full-time Oregon anymore... I work out with guys like Mookie Cook, Jackson Shelstad, and Payton Pritchard in the summer. So I have a well-established relationship with them.”- Winters Grady on Oregon
Grady is going through the whole true recruiting process and has five other trips to other schools planned out besides with the Ducks.
- New Mexico - Aug. 22
- Michigan - Aug. 29
- Iowa - Sep. 7
- Colorado - Sep. 11
- Oklahoma - Sep. 21