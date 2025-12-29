Austin Novosad's Transfer Raises Questions For Oregon's Quarterbacks

When the transfer portal opens up on Jan. 2, the Oregon Ducks are expecting quarterback Austin Novosad to enter the transfer portal. His intention to enter the portal raises some questions to the future of the position.

Oregon starting quarterback Dante Moore has yet to announce what he intends to do at the end of the Ducks' season. Moore is a projected first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but could decide to return to Eugene for one more season if he desires.

What Will Dante Moore Do?

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are wearing uniforms celebrating the Grateful Dead. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

If a backup quarterback enters the transfer portal, it can indicate that the starter is coming back. That might not be the case in this situation though because Moore has a very real case of being one of the first two picks of the 2026 NFL Draft.

To put into perspective how the draft community views the Ducks' starting quarterback, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Moore as his No. 1 prospect in the draft.

There's a very real chance Oregon can win the College Football Playoff this season, giving Moore the opportunity to end his college career on a high note, whilst getting take with a high draft selection.

Why Did Austin Novosad Leave?

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback quarterback Austin Novosad (16) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Novosad's decision to enter the transfer portal shouldn't come as a surprise considering the lack of playing time he was getting. Quarterback is different from most other position in the sense that there's only quarterback on the field at any given time.

If one isn't starting, he typically won't see the field during a game. Novosad wants to play and he should. Oregon walk-on Brock Thomas took over as backup, though Novosad has remained on the travel squad.

Barring additional transfers, Oregon has Thomas, Luke Moga and Akili Smith Jr. on the roster in 2026, as well as incoming four-star recruit Bryson Beaver.

On top of the lack of playing time, Novosad's offensive coordinator, Will Stein, agreed to become the next coach at Kentucky, giving the Texas native plenty of reasons to leave.



MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update From Practice Highlights One Major Absence

MORE: Texas Tech Defensive Coordinator Shares Blunt Assessment of Dante Moore

MORE: Oregon Quarterback Austin Novosad's Likely Landing Spot After Transfer Portal Entry

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Predicting Novosad's Landing Spot

Oct 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda works the sideline during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

An easy connection to make before the portal even officially opens up is Novosad to Kentucky. The Wildcats have Stein, Oregon's offensive coordinator, as their new coach and the two are extremely familiar with each other.

However, Kentucky does still have Cutter Boley, a freshman quarterback who showed tons of promise in his first season with the Wildcats. Stein is a quarterback guru and his talent evaluations are second to none. If Boley does elect to stay in Lexington to play for Stein, his presence in the quarterback room could scare away potential transfers.

Novosad is a Texas native and there are plenty of programs in the Lone Star State that could use his services.

He was once a Baylor commit and the Bears just graduated their starting quarterback, Sawyer Robertson. TCU is another program that could be one to watch for Novosad. The Horned Frogs lost their starter, Josh Hoover, to the transfer portal and could be in the market for a quarterback.

Ultimately, the Bears could be the landing spot for Novosad.

Recommended Articles