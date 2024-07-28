Oregon Football Recruiting: 2026 4-Star Running Back Commits to Ducks over Texas Longhorns
While the 2025 class of Oregon Ducks Football recruits continues to stay near the top of the rankings, Dan Lanning and company are getting a jump on the 2026 flock.
Four-star running back Tradarian Ball committed to Oregon Saturday afternoon. He's the second commit for the 2026 class, joining four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland who committed last September.
Ball committed to the Ducks over Texas, LSU, and USC. the pick for Ball over the Longhorns is especially sweet for the Ducks' coaching staff as the 5-11, 185-pounder is out of Texarkana, Texas.
According the 247Sports Composite, Ball is the No. 2 running back in the class and No. 4 prospect out of Texas.
Ball has been a standout athlete as evidenced by a dominating sophomore season. He rushed for 1,290 yards and 14 touchdowns. Ball was also a weapon in the passing game as he caught 25 passes for 411 yards and six touchdowns.
Ball’s decision coincides with an annual Oregon Football recruiting event known as Saturday Night Live (SNL). This was a tradition started by former coach Willie Taggart and one that has typically resulted in obtaining several commitments and this year looks to be no different.
There are several four- and five-star recruits at the event that bear watching. Na'eem Offord is the No. 2 ranked cornerback in the 2025 recruiting class. He is currently committed to Ohio State, but this trip could result in a switch. For the Ducks, the good news is that the word is he is leaning toward decommitting.
2025 athlete Michael Terry III is scheduled to attend SNL, but he is also expected to visit Texas next week. By most accounts, his decision boils down to Oregon and Texas.
Chris Henry Jr. is the nation's No. 2 overall prospect in the in the class of 2026. At this point, he is committed to Ohio State but his decision to continue visits may indicate that he considers his recruitment as an ongoing activity.
These are just a few of the top athletes in the nation visiting Eugene for the event. You can expect to hear more news throughout the weekend. Coach Lanning continues to attract the best talent in the country and the Ducks’ recruiting ranking is likely to move higher after SNL. That, of course, is not news to Ducks’ fans. They’ve been watching Lanning and his assistants build a program designed to dominate the Big Ten Conference as well as the College Football Playoffs.