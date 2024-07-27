Oregon Ducks Basketball Officially Offers Top-50 Hooper, No. 1 Tight End in the Country
EUGENE- Class of 2026 five-star football recruit Kendre Harrison has revealed his top six schools.
The No. 1 tight end in the nation will decide between North Carolina, Penn State, Miami, Florida State, and the University of Oregon. Oregon’s football program is not the only team in Eugene recruiting the five-star dual athlete, Dana Altman and Oregon’s men’s basketball program is chasing Harrison as well.
Saturday, Oregon’s basketball team offered Harrison.
The multi-sport athlete succeeds on both the field and the court. Last season, as a sophomore, Harrison caught 17 receptions for 263 yards and five touchdowns. He also played on the other side of the ball at defensive end and recorded 92 tackles (24 tackles for loss), nine sacks, and two blocked punts.
During his freshman season, Harrison averaged 21.5 points and 15.1 rebounds per game, while leading Reidsville High School to North Carolina’s 2A state championship game.
During the summer, the North Carolina native has been dominating the EYBL circuit, a top basketball league for high school stars with Team CP3. Team CP3 is a top AAU basketball program run by NBA Star Chris Paul. Earlier this month, Harrison and Team CP3 competed in the notorious Peach Jam tournament, where Chris Paul showed up to help coach the team to a blowout win as Harrison flirted with a double-double, contributing 14 points and nine rebounds. In another competition at Peach Jam, Harrison dropped 25 points while adding 17 rebounds.
On top of being the No.1 tight end in the 2026 recruiting cycle, the 6-7 prospect is the 40th best basketball player in the class of 2026. Harison plans to play both football and basketball at the DI level and holds basketball offers from North Carolina, NC State, Florida State, and Texas A&M.
Multi-sport athletes are nothing new at Oregon. Football coach Dan Lanning noted his enjoyment of having his players in other sports at Big Ten Media Days.
"It's also been really refreshing to see some of our players get the opportunity to cross over in sports," Lanning said of Bryce Boettcher, a football and baseball player at Oregon.
Although Harison has visited five of his top six schools, he has yet to visit Oregon. Harison is visiting The Ducks for the first time this weekend for Oregon’s Saturday night live. Not only will he talk to coaches and explore the facilities around Auten Stadium and the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex (HDC), he will also make a short trip across the bridge to visit Oregon basketball at Mathew Knight Arena.
Although Harrison has not set a commitment date, his commitment would be a huge addition for both Oregon football and Oregon men’s basketball.