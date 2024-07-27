Oregon Ducks Basketball Officially Offers Top-50 Hooper, No. 1 Tight End in the Country

#1 ranked tight end Kendre Harrison EXPLODED for 25 points and 17 rebounds in a 29 point turnaround win for Team CP3 16U! 🔥



They will play in the E16 Peach Jam Championship game tomorrow 🚨@NikeEYB @CP3EYBL @SupremeDre8 pic.twitter.com/YhQAquhajG