Oregon Basketball's Sabrina Ionescu's Message to Ducks Fans for Paris Olympics
Oregon Ducks fans have proudly followed Sabrina Ioenscu for several years.
From dominating the sport in Eugene to getting drafted No. 1 overall to the New York Liberty, Ionescu has never left Oregon faithful without something to cheer for. Now, that means the Olympics.
Ionescu left a message for fans from her alma mater on Big Ten Network socials this week. The Team USA guard is excited for her first Olympic Games.
"Obviously, super excited, understanding I'm representing myself and Team USA," Ionescu said. "But also the Oregon Ducks, the university, the state of Oregon, and knowing what's got me here. It's obviously being able to able to attend the University of Oregon. That has prepared me to be able come here today.
"Obviously, there's so many other fellow Ducks and I'm excited to be able to share this with them. Hopefully can bring home gold for myself and Ducks everywhere."
Ioenscu took part in the Opening Ceremony Friday, with nation's sending their athletes up the River Seine to a stadium area with prime views of the Eiffel Tower.
Ioenscu and Team USA begin group phase play Monday against Japan at noon PDT. The group phase will continue Aug. 1 against Belgium and Agu. 4 against Germany.
The group phase finale against Germany will feature a pair of other former Ducks: Nyara and Satou Sabally.
The schedule after the group phase includes quarterfinals (Aug. 7), semifinals (Aug. 9) and the Gold and Bronze Medal games (Aug. 11). You can watch every game on Peacock.