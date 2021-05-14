Oregon Target Marquis Gracial Announces College Commitment

Gracial placed the Ducks in his final five schools back in March.

4-star defensive tackle Marquis Gracial has committed to Missouri.

He shared his decision on Twitter.

The Ducks were in it until the very end, after offering him in February and making his top five along with Missouri, Alabama, Arizona State and Iowa State. The prep talent from Saint Charles, Missouri holds more than 20 offers.

Gracial joins a Tigers class that is ranked just behind the Ducks at No. 21 nationally according to 247Sports. He is the second-highest rated commit behind 4-star quarterback Sam Horn. His commitment gives the Tigers two all-Americans in the 2022 class.

Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz has prioritized keeping the state's top talent home in Missouri, and Gracial becomes the sixth in-state commit for the Tigers.

Even with Gracial off the board, Oregon is still heavily invested in the state of Missouri for the 2022 recruiting cycle. The Ducks are actively recruiting 5-star wide receiver Kevin Coleman (St. Louis), 4-star defensive end DJ Wosolak (Boonville), as well as 4-star cornerback Toriano Pride (St. Louis).

Oregon has one defensive line prospect committed for 2022 in 4-star San Diego native Gracen Halton from Saint Augustine High School. The Ducks remain in the running for a number of high-profile defensive linemen such as 5-star DT Walter Nolen from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida), 4-star DE Cyrus Moss from Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nevada), and 4-star DT Anthony Lucas from Chaparral High School (Scottsdale, Arizona).

