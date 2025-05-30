Oregon Ducks Vs. UCLA Bruin Softball Live Score Updates: Weather, Schedule Delay
The No. 16 nationally ranked Oregon Ducks softball team (53-8) is flying high into the Women's College World Series (WCWS) with a bout against the No. 9 ranked UCLA Bruins at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Crowned the Big Ten Champions in their first season with the league, the Ducks are primed for their return to the WCWS for the first time since 2018.
Prior to their entrance to the WCWS, the Ducks beat down the Liberty Flames 13-1 for the final game of a three game sweep during the Eugene Super Regionals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene. This will be the seventh WCWS appearance for Oregon and the first helmed by coach Melyssa Lombardi.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game. First pitch is at 6:30pm PT.
UPDATE: According to Oregon Softball's "X" account, a weather delay in the Oklahoma City area has pushed back the game start time to 7:45pm PST.
PREVIEW
In the Big Ten, the Ducks take the winning record against the Bruins 2-1, but the Bruins hold the alltime record between the teams at 97-33. The Bruins and the Ducks met once in the WCWS in 2015, with the Bruins clinching the win 7-1.
Players to look for in this match-up include redshirt senior outfielder Kai Luschar, who holds the Oregon program record for steals in a game (4), in a season (59), and in a college career (107).
On the mound, junior pitcher Lyndsey Grein shined against the Flames in a final series game rebound. Grein marked her first complete game since March, punching in a three-hitter and striking out ten.
Senior infielder Paige Sinicki also shined against Liberty, with four home runs in the final game of the Super Regional. She's an All-Big Ten First Team selection and won the 2024 Gold Glove for her efforts with the Ducks.
How to Watch:
No. 5 Oregon will take on No. 9 UCLA on Thursday, May 29.
The Ducks are fresh off an electric Super Regional against Liberty. After the Flames knocked out No. 1 Texas A&M in College Station, they came to Eugene with all the momentum. Game one was a back-and-forth battle, but senior Dez Patmon came through in extra innings, delivering the walk-off hit in the eighth to win the game. Oregon then went into game two firing on all cylinders, running away with a 13-1 win, clinching their spot in the WCWS.