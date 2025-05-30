Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Vs. UCLA Bruin Softball Live Score Updates: Weather, Schedule Delay

In a double-elimination bout in Oklahoma City, the No. 16 ranked Oregon Ducks take on the No. 9 ranked UCLA Bruins in the first round of the Women's College World Series. Follow along for live score updates.

Ally Osborne

Oregon coach Melyssa Lombardi celebrates as the Ducks widen the score in the fifth inning against Stanford.
Oregon coach Melyssa Lombardi celebrates as the Ducks widen the score in the fifth inning against Stanford. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The No. 16 nationally ranked Oregon Ducks softball team (53-8) is flying high into the Women's College World Series (WCWS) with a bout against the No. 9 ranked UCLA Bruins at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Crowned the Big Ten Champions in their first season with the league, the Ducks are primed for their return to the WCWS for the first time since 2018.

Prior to their entrance to the WCWS, the Ducks beat down the Liberty Flames 13-1 for the final game of a three game sweep during the Eugene Super Regionals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene. This will be the seventh WCWS appearance for Oregon and the first helmed by coach Melyssa Lombardi.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game. First pitch is at 6:30pm PT.

UPDATE: According to Oregon Softball's "X" account, a weather delay in the Oklahoma City area has pushed back the game start time to 7:45pm PST.

PREVIEW

In the Big Ten, the Ducks take the winning record against the Bruins 2-1, but the Bruins hold the alltime record between the teams at 97-33. The Bruins and the Ducks met once in the WCWS in 2015, with the Bruins clinching the win 7-1.

Players to look for in this match-up include redshirt senior outfielder Kai Luschar, who holds the Oregon program record for steals in a game (4), in a season (59), and in a college career (107).

On the mound, junior pitcher Lyndsey Grein shined against the Flames in a final series game rebound. Grein marked her first complete game since March, punching in a three-hitter and striking out ten.

Senior infielder Paige Sinicki also shined against Liberty, with four home runs in the final game of the Super Regional. She's an All-Big Ten First Team selection and won the 2024 Gold Glove for her efforts with the Ducks.

How to Watch: 

No. 5 Oregon will take on No. 9 UCLA on Thursday, May 29. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. PT and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2. 

The Ducks are fresh off an electric Super Regional against Liberty. After the Flames knocked out No. 1 Texas A&M in College Station, they came to Eugene with all the momentum. Game one was a back-and-forth battle, but senior Dez Patmon came through in extra innings, delivering the walk-off hit in the eighth to win the game. Oregon then went into game two firing on all cylinders, running away with a 13-1 win, clinching their spot in the WCWS. 

ALLY OSBORNE

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

