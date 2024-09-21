Penn State Releases Availability Report for Kent State
Penn State released its pregame availabilty report ahead of Saturday's kickoff against Kent State, which includes a few changes following its bye week.
The biggest name listed as "out" is starting safety KJ Winston, who Penn State coach James Franklin said would be sidelined "long-term" with an undisclosed injury. Winston, a captain and the team's leading returning tackler, played for just over a quarter against Bowling Green but left the game in the first half, pointing at his leg. He did not play in the second half, and Franklin confirmed the "long-term" designation this past week.
A new player listed as "out" is receiver Mekhi Flowers, who has played in one game this season. Flowers did not play against Bowling Green but was not listed on the availability report. Defensively, linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson is available after not playing against Bowling Green. Robinson played one defensive snap against West Virginia in the opener, and Penn State coach James Franklin said of Robinson this week that "we need him."
Winston, a junior, was the Big Ten defensive player of the week following Penn State's 34-12 win over West Virginia in Week 1. He tied a career-high with 12 tackles, seven solo, and recovered a fumble in becoming Penn State's first DPOW in nearly two years. The returning starter played in 25 games in his first two seasons at Penn State and was all-Big Ten honorable mention last season, when he led the team with 60 tackles.
Winston has been receiving significant attention for the 2025 NFL Draft, including projections as a first-round pick. Rick Serritella's All Access Football scouting service projected Winston as the No. 2 safety in the draft class behind only Malaki Starks of Georgia. In Winston, Penn State loses an assertive, run-stopping safety who demonstrates skill in pass coverage. He's also just a playmaker: Winston made 2.5 tackles for loss, recovered two fumbles and broke up five passes in 2023.
Others out after being designated with "long-term" injuries include tight end Andrew Rappleyea, defensive end Zuriah Fisher, linebacker Keon Wyle and quarterback Jaxon Smolik.
Penn State vs. Kent State storylines
As you've probably heard, this is an historic betting line for a Penn State football game. It's the largest spread for Penn State since at least 1995. The Nittany Lions are 49-point favorites, according to DraftKings, marking the fifth time since 1995 that they're favored by 40+ points. Penn State has covered the spread in each of the past four games.
You've also probably heard that Kent State is, well, struggling. The Golden Flashes (0-3) rank last nationally in ESPN's College Football Power Index and last in seven NCAA statistical categories, including total offense and defense.
Does a seven-touchdown favorite really have keys to victory? Perhaps not, but the Nittany Lions certainly have some key initiatives Saturday.
So what might Penn State gain from playing the Golden Flashes this week? As columnist Ben Jones writes, it's an opportunity to subdue some bad habits.
During the bye week, the Nittany Lions established some defensive fixes. Tackling and communications are among them.
Quarterback Drew Allar suddenly is a big-play machine. How the second-year starter has changed in coordinator Andy Kotelnicki's offense.
Fans could see multiple freshmen Saturday. Among those guaranteed to play is offensive lineman Cooper Cousins, who drew comparisons to the Pouncey brothers from his position coach.
