Penn State AD Reveals Exact Moment He Knew He Would Fire James Franklin
Penn State made the stunning decision to fire head coach James Franklin in his 12th year with the Nittany Lions on Sunday, a major shake-up at the top that comes after the team's three straight losses this season.
Franklin and Penn State, who were just one win away from playing in the title game in last year's College Football Playoff, entered 2025 as serious national championship contenders but haven't lived up to those expectations through six games.
In the wake of the program's coaching upheaval, Penn State AD Pat Kraft opened up about the decision to fire Franklin in a press conference on Monday. Kraft explained that his main motivation was to build "the best program in the country," and Franklin apparently wasn't a part of those plans anymore.
Kraft went on to describe his decision process behind letting Franklin go, and that he knew he was going to make the call Saturday night after Penn State's 22-21 loss to Northwestern.
"I'm going to be real transparent with you all," Kraft said. "This was extremely, extremely difficult. It's been a very difficult 48 hours. I felt after Saturday, sitting down and looking at everything, that where we were and what was in the best interest of my kids, my student athletes—you guys know I call our athletes my kids—and where the program was going, that this time we just had to make the hard decision. ... I was going to sleep on it on Sunday, but I knew it was the right course of action for us as a program and more importantly for the team."
Kraft did add that it wasn't just a "three-game thing" and that he was considering the big-picture trajectory of the program.
Terry Smith is set to serve as Penn State's interim coach for the rest of the season, with Kraft noting Smith "absolutely" has a shot to win the full-time gig.
"My job is to evaluate everything and make hard decisions for what is in the best interest of our athletes, our program and our department," Kraft said in his opening statement. "Ultimately, I believe a new leader can help us win a national champion, and now is the right time for this change.