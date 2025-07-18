Pitt Basketball Secures Australian Forward Commitment
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have earned a late addition to their men's basketball roster in a forward from overseas.
Roman Siulepa, an Australian forward, announced his commitment to Pitt basketball on Instagram.
Siulepa has played in the National Basketball League (NBL) and also high school rugby, standing 6-foot-5.
He has played with both the South West Metro Pirates in NBL1 and also the Tasmania JackJumpers, while also representing Australia at the youth level.
Siulepa played for the Emus at both the FIBA U16 Asian Championships and then FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup in 2022, the FIBA U17 Oceania Championship in 2023 and most recently, the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup from June 28-July 6 in Switzerland.
The tournament showcased Siuelpa's talent for the world to see, as he averaged 18.9 points and 8.1 rebounds, while shooting 41.6% from the floor and 64.9% from the foul line. Siulepa earned All-Tournament Second Team honors for his performance.
He is off Samoan heritage, providing him with a strong, tall build that has him playing basketball, almost like he does rugby.
Siulepa is a force when dribbling the basketball and driving to the paint, bullying defenders and giving himself scoring opportunities whenever he has the ball.
One of his highlights from the U19 World Cup was a throw down against the United States in the first match of the group phase on June 28.
Former Pitt player Lamar Patterson (2009-14) is currently playing in Australia and has a connection with Siulepa with the South West Metro Pirates. Mike Vukovcan of Pittsburgh Sports Now reported that Patterson helped recruit Siulepa to Pitt.
Siulepa will have four years of eligibility when he joins Pitt and just turned 19 on July 9. He is also the second Australian forward that joined Pitt this offseason, along with Henry Lau.
Pitt has three other freshmen that have signed on in four-star guard Omari Witherspoon from St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C., three-star center Kieran Mullen from Vancouver, Canada, who played for St. Thomas More High School, a boarding school in Oakdale, Conn., plus three-star guard Macari Malone, who decommitted from Iowa State, and played for Huron High School in Ann Arbor, Mich.
They also have two Iowa State transfers that signed this offseason in guard Nojus Indrusaitis and center Dishon Jackson.
Pitt signed all four transfers that previously committed, including the Iowa State duo, plus Oregon State guard Damarco Minor and South Alabama forward Barry Dunning Jr.
The Panthers return four players in forwards Cam Corhen, Papa Amadou Kante and Amdy Ndiaye, plus guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings.
Pitt Basketball Roster Heading into the 2025-26 Season
Graduate Student (One Year of Eligibility)
Center Dishon Jackson (Iowa State)
Guard Damarco Minor (Oregon State)
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibility)
Forward Cameron Corhen
Forward Barry Dunning Jr. (South Alabama)
Junior (Two years Left of Eligibility)
Forward Benjamin Mayhew (Walk-On)
Forward Jajuan Nelson (Walk-On)
Redshirt Sophomore (Three Years of Eligibility Remaining)
Forward Papa Amadou Kante
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Guard Nojus Indrusaitis (Iowa State)
Forward Amdy Ndiaye
Freshman (Four Years of Eligibility)
Guard Macari Malone
Guard Omari Witherspoon
Center Kieran Mullen
Forward Henry Cody Lau
Forward Roman Siulepa
