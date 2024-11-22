Former Pitt F Suffers Season-Ending Injury
PITTSBURGH -- A former Pitt Panthers player will miss the rest of this season, after they suffered an injury for their current team.
Former Pitt forward Will Jeffress, who is now playing for Louisiana Tech, suffered a season-ending injury in the 76-66 win over UMass at the Icons of the Game event at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, N.Y. on Nov. 13.
Louisiana Tech put out a statement that he underwent successful knee surgery on Nov. 21 and that he will make a full recovery.
Jeffress played in three games for the Bulldogs, averaging 9.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, while shooting 50.0% from the field, 37.5% from 3-point range and 75.0% from the foul line.
He hails from Erie, Pa. and starred for McDowell High School, earning a four-star rating from 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN, even with his reclassification into the Class of 2020.
Jeffress arrived at Pitt at just 17 years old, playing in 16 games and starting four contests in the COVID-19 impacted 2020-21 season. He averaged 17.1 minutes 2.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 22.8% from the field, 15.0% from 3-point range and 62.5% from the foul line.
He would play in 31 games and start 16 contests as a sophomore in the 2021-22 season, which saw Pitt finish 11-21 overall and 6-14 in the ACC. He averaged 21.0 minutes, 3.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 29.8% from the field, 20.8% from behind the arc and 66.0% from the free throw line.
Jeffress suffered a foot injury heading into the 2022-23 season and would have season-ending surgery, allowing him to redshirt.
He came back for the 2023-24 season, playing in 31 games and starting two contests. He averaged 10.8 minutes, 1.6 points and 1.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 35.3% from the field, 23.5% from deep and 64.3% from the foul line.
Jeffress would decide to transfer to Louisiana Tech ahead of this season. He was one of two transfers to leave the program after last season, with forward Federiko Federiko going to Texas Tech.
He will likely use a medical redshirt for this season, which would give Jeffress two more seasons of collegiate eligibility.
