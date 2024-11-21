Pitt Reveals Uniform vs. Louisville
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will head out on the road for their Week 13 matchup vs. the Louisville Cardinals on Nov. 23.
Pitt will don a white jersey vs. Louisville, with royal blue numbers and a mustard yellow outline, the ACC logo with mustard yellow lettering and royal blue football, a mustard yellow Panther head, a royal yellow helmet with the "Pitt" script in royal blue.
They will also have royal blue pants with a mustard yellow stripe down each pant leg. This is the first time they've won royal blue pants on the road, as they had mustard yellow pants in wins vs. Cincinnati in Week 2 and North Carolina in Week 6 and wore all-white pants in the loss to then ranked No. 20 SMU in Week 10.
This will mark the third straight season these two teams have faced off against each other and the fourth out of the past five.
Pitt won last year's matchup, upsetting then ranked No. 14 Louisiville at home on Oct. 14, 2023 with a 38-21 victory. Pitt held Louisville scoreless in the second half and cornerback M.J. Devonshire changed momentum with a pick-six.
The Cardinals won 24-10 at home in 2022, taking advantage of a poor offensive performance from the Panthers, which saw quarterback Kedon Slovis throw two interceptions.
Pitt won the two previous matchups in the ACC, a 45-34 win in 2015 and a 23-20 win over then ranked No. 24 Louisville in 2020, both at home.
The Panthers hold an 11-9 all-time series lead, with four straight wins in 1976, 1980, 1982 and 1983. The Cardinals won seven straight matchups vs. the Panthers in 1990, 1992-94 and the first three seasons in the Big East, 2005-07.
Pitt would win four straight vs. Louisville from 2008-11 before Louisville won the final Big East matchup on the road in 2012.
Pitt has lost their last three games, dropping them to 7-3 overall and 3-3 ACC. This includes a 48-25 blowout on the road to then ranked No. 20 SMU on Nov. 2 in Week 10, then back-to-back mistake-filled close home defeats to Virginia on Nov. 9 in Week 11, 24-19, and then ranked No. 20 Clemson on Nov. 16 in Week 12, 24-20.
Louisville led by 14 points with less than 10 minutes remaining, but allowed Stanford to score 17 unanswered points and lost on the road, 38-35 in Week 12.
They are 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the ACC, with other losses to then ranked No. 16 Notre Dame on the road in Week 5, 31-24, SMU at home in Week 6, 34-27, and then ranked No. 6 Miami at home in Week 8, 52-45.
Louisville also has non-conference wins against Austin Peay in Week 1 and Jacksonville State in Week 2 at home, ACC wins vs. Georgia Tech at home in Week 4, 31-19, and on the road against Virginia in Week 7, 24-20, Boston College in Week 9, 31-27, and then ranked No. 11 Clemson in Week 10, 33-21.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Starting QB Cleared vs. Louisville
- Pitt vs. Louisville Depth Chart Revealed
- Pitt Football Hosts 2025 Five-Star DE
- Pitt Volleyball Commits Earn All-American Honors
- Pitt Football Offers Division II TE Transfer
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt