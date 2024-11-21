Pitt vs. Louisville Depth Chart Revealed

Inside The Panthers

Oct 14, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Kenny Johnson (2) runs after a catch against the Louisville Cardinals during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 38-21. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers revealed their depth chart ahead of their Week 12 road matchup vs. the Louisville Cardinals.

The Panthers had two season-ending injuries in their last game, a 24-20 loss to the then ranked No. 20 Clemson Tigers in sixth year running back Daniel Carter and junior wide receiver Censere "C.J." Lee. Both are no longer on the depth chart.

Pitt didn't add a fourth running back to the depth chart, but did add redshirt freshman Zion Fowler-El behind sophomore Kenny Johnson at the first wide receiver spot.

The offensive line, despite many changes in the defeats vs. the Tigers and the Virginia Cavaliers in Week 11, still has the same players at each spot as last week.

Sophomore linebacker Jordan Bass is also out for the season and is not under redshirt sophomore Kyle Louis at the Star Linebacker spot. Pitt listed both fellow sophomores Braylan Lovelace and Rasheem Biles under Louis.

The Panthers also listed redshirt freshman Eli Holstein as the starting quarterback and redshirt junior Nate Yarnell as his backup.

Holstein suffered an injury vs. Virginia that knocked him out of the game in the third quarter. He didn't receive full clearance to play vs. Clemson, Yarnell started and played that whole game, and he still hasn't received medical clearance per the last time head coach Pat Narduzzi talked about it.

Offense

Quarterback 
Eli Holstein
Nate Yarnell
Ty Dieffenbach

Running Back
Desmond Reid
Rodney Hammond Jr.
Derrick Davis Jr.

Wide Receiver 
Kenny Johnson  
Zion Fowler-El

Wide Receiver 
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Zion Fowler-El or 
Benny Haselrig

Wide Receiver
Konata Mumpfield
Daejon Reynolds

Tight End
Gavin Bartholomew
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas 

Left Tackle
Terrence Enos Jr. 
Isaiah Montgomery

Left Guard
Ryan Jacoby 
Jason Collier Jr. 

Center
Lyndon Cooper 
Terrence Moore 

Right Guard
BJ Williams
Ryan Caretta 

Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Jackson Brown

Defense 

Defensive End
Nate Matlack
Sincere Edwards or 
Maverick Gracio

Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons
OR Nakhi Johnson
OR Francis Brewu
OR Anthony Johnson

Defensive Tackle
Nick James OR 
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal
Elliott Donald


Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Chief Borders
David Ojiegbe

Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Jordan Bass

Mike Linebacker
Brandon George
Keye Thompson
Jeremiah Marcelin

Money Linebacker 
Braylan Lovelace OR
Rasheem Biles
Jeremiah Marcelin

Strong Safety
Donovan McMillon
Cruce Brookins

Free Safety
Javon McIntyre OR
Phillip O'Brien Jr. 

Cornerback 
Ryland Gandy 
Tamon Lynum

Cornerback 
Rashad Battle
Noah Biglow or 
Tamarion Crumpley 

Specialists

Placekicker
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter

Punter
Caleb Junko
Cam Guess

Holder
Cam Guess
Caleb Junko

Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula 
Nico Crawford

Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
OR Desmond Reid

Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Konata Mumpfield

Kickoffs
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter

