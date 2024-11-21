Pitt vs. Louisville Depth Chart Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers revealed their depth chart ahead of their Week 12 road matchup vs. the Louisville Cardinals.
The Panthers had two season-ending injuries in their last game, a 24-20 loss to the then ranked No. 20 Clemson Tigers in sixth year running back Daniel Carter and junior wide receiver Censere "C.J." Lee. Both are no longer on the depth chart.
Pitt didn't add a fourth running back to the depth chart, but did add redshirt freshman Zion Fowler-El behind sophomore Kenny Johnson at the first wide receiver spot.
The offensive line, despite many changes in the defeats vs. the Tigers and the Virginia Cavaliers in Week 11, still has the same players at each spot as last week.
Sophomore linebacker Jordan Bass is also out for the season and is not under redshirt sophomore Kyle Louis at the Star Linebacker spot. Pitt listed both fellow sophomores Braylan Lovelace and Rasheem Biles under Louis.
The Panthers also listed redshirt freshman Eli Holstein as the starting quarterback and redshirt junior Nate Yarnell as his backup.
Holstein suffered an injury vs. Virginia that knocked him out of the game in the third quarter. He didn't receive full clearance to play vs. Clemson, Yarnell started and played that whole game, and he still hasn't received medical clearance per the last time head coach Pat Narduzzi talked about it.
Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. Clemson
Offense
Quarterback
Eli Holstein
Nate Yarnell
Ty Dieffenbach
Running Back
Desmond Reid
Rodney Hammond Jr.
Derrick Davis Jr.
Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson
Zion Fowler-El
Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Zion Fowler-El or
Benny Haselrig
Wide Receiver
Konata Mumpfield
Daejon Reynolds
Tight End
Gavin Bartholomew
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Left Tackle
Terrence Enos Jr.
Isaiah Montgomery
Left Guard
Ryan Jacoby
Jason Collier Jr.
Center
Lyndon Cooper
Terrence Moore
Right Guard
BJ Williams
Ryan Caretta
Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Jackson Brown
Defense
Defensive End
Nate Matlack
Sincere Edwards or
Maverick Gracio
Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons
OR Nakhi Johnson
OR Francis Brewu
OR Anthony Johnson
Defensive Tackle
Nick James OR
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal
Elliott Donald
Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Chief Borders
David Ojiegbe
Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Jordan Bass
Mike Linebacker
Brandon George
Keye Thompson
Jeremiah Marcelin
Money Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace OR
Rasheem Biles
Jeremiah Marcelin
Strong Safety
Donovan McMillon
Cruce Brookins
Free Safety
Javon McIntyre OR
Phillip O'Brien Jr.
Cornerback
Ryland Gandy
Tamon Lynum
Cornerback
Rashad Battle
Noah Biglow or
Tamarion Crumpley
Specialists
Placekicker
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter
Punter
Caleb Junko
Cam Guess
Holder
Cam Guess
Caleb Junko
Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford
Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
OR Desmond Reid
Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Konata Mumpfield
Kickoffs
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter
