Pitt Starting QB Cleared vs. Louisville
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will have their starting quarterback, redshirt freshman Eli Holstein, cleared for their upcoming matchup vs. Louisville on the road in Week 13.
Holstein, suffered an injury in the previous game, a 24-19 loss Virginia at home in Week 11. He would rush five yards and slide down on a drive in the third quarter, but Virginia junior linebacker Trey McDonald hit him late and hard. He took off his helmet and medical personnel rushed off to help him out.
The officials would disqualify McDonald, after determing the hit qualified for a targeting penalty.
Holstein left the game, forcing redshirt junior Nate Yarnell to come in. Yarnell struggled, completing just 4-of-12 passes for 44 yards and a touchdown and two interceptions in the defeat.
This was the second game that Holstein left a game with an injury, as he took a hard hit out-of-bounds in the fourth quarter and had to depart in the 41-13 win vs. Syracuse in Week 9.
He would play the following week vs. then ranked No. 20 SMU in Week 10, but didn't perform well in the 48-25 loss, completing 29-of-48 passes for 248 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.
Yarnell would have to start for Pitt vs. Clemson in Week 12, with Holstein still not medically cleared for the game.
He improved his play, as he completed 34-of-54 passes for 350 yards and one touchdown and an interception in the 24-20 loss to the Tigers. He almost lead the Panthers to a victory, but a late defensive touchdown and poor final drive doomed them.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said following the defeat that he expected Holstein to return for their upcoming game vs. Louisville on the road in Week 13.
He originally said that Holstein hadn't received medical clearance in his first press conference of the week on Nov.18, but said that Holstein is now medically cleared as of Nov. 21 ahead of the game.
"He is cleared to play right now," Narduzzi said. "So we'll see game time."
Narduzzi didn't confirm who would start, with Yarnell potentially having a chance to start for his second straight game or if Holstein would get the job coming back from injury.
"We'll see," Narduzzi said. "Again it's still a work in progress. We'll see as we get going here."
Holstein has completed 177-of-286 passes, 62%, for 2,177 yards and 17 touchdowns to six interceptions in eight games this season. He also ranked second on Pitt with 323 rushing yards on 79 carries, 4.1 yards per carry, and three touchdowns on the ground.
His 17 touchdown passes and four 300-yard passing games rank tied for the most by a Pitt freshman since Alex Van Pelt in 1989.
Holstein has earned ACC Rookie of the Week five times, Davey O'Brien Award Weekly honors twice and Walter Camp Award Weekly honors once.
He is also on two award watch lists, including the Davey O'Brien Award, which recognizes the best quarterback in college football, and the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.
Holstein beat out Yarnell for the starting job in the week leading up to the first game of the season, a 55-24 blowout of Kent State at home on Aug. 31.
Yarnell has started three games prior to this season for Pitt, a 34-13 win on the road over Western Michigan on Sept. 17, 2022, a 24-16 victory over Boston College on Nov. 16, 2023 and then a 30-19 loss to Duke on Nov. 25, 2023.
