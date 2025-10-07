More Pitt Tip-Off Times, Broadcasts Revealed
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers men's basketball has learned of more game times and TV designations for the 2025-26 season, the team announced.
ESPN and the ACC have released the conference broadcast schedule, and Pitt will have 19 games on ESPN platforms and three on The CW.
Every game has a time and TV designation, except for the Panthers' road game at West Virginia and the neutral site game against Penn State. There are also a few ACC games, with the location of those games to be determined.
Pitt's first four home games against Youngstown State on Nov. 3, Longwood on Nov. 7, Eastern Michigan on Nov. 10 and Bucknell on Nov. 17 will all tip off at 7 p.m. on will air on ACC Network Extra.
The Panthers then play in the Legends Classic against UCF on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 and Quinnipiac on Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. on ACCNX. From there, they host Ohio State on Nov. 28. That game will tip off at 7 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2.
Pitt will face Texas A&M for the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., and that game will air on ESPNU. The Panthers will then finish their non-conference schedule by facing Hofstra on Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. on the ACC Network, Villanova on Dec. 13 at 4:30 p.m. on TNT + truTV and Binghampton on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. on ACCNX.
The ACC schedule starts on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. in Miami on ACCN, then at home against Clemson on Jan. 3, 2026, at noon and on The CW. Pitt will then face Syracuse at home on Jan. 10 at noon on ESPN2/ESPNU, Georgia Tech on the road on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. on ACCN, at home against Louisville on Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPNU and back on the road against Boston College on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. on ACCN.
January ends with the Panthers hosting NC State on Jan. 24 at noon on ESPN2/U and Wake Forest on Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. on ACCN. Pitt also plays Clemson on Jan. 31 at noon on ACCN, but the location of the game is to be determined.
February starts by heading to Virginia on Feb. 3 at 9 p.m. on ACCN and then hosting SMU on Feb. 7 at 3:45 p.m. on The CW. Pitt will host Duke on Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. and play North Carolina on Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. Both of those games will air on ESPN/ESPN2, and the location of the North Carolina game has yet to be determined.
The Panthers continue on by hosting Notre Dame at 2 p.m. on Feb. 21, then heading to Stanford at 9 p.m. on Feb. 25 and facing Cal at 4 p.m. on Feb. 28. Those three games will air on ACCN, and the location of the Cal game is to be determined.
Pitt's regular season schedule ends with Florida State at home on March 4 at 9 p.m. on ACCN and facing Syracuse on March 7 at 5 p.m. on The CW. The location of the game against Syracuse is also to be determined.
The Panthers begin the season with two home exhibition games. They will face Providence at 2 p.m. on Oct. 19 and Pitt-Johnstown at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27.
